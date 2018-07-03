ConneXions Special Ed Teacher Earns Master’s Degree in Teaching from Towson University

Bria Robinson, a teacher for special needs middle school students at Baltimore's ConneXions School, has earned a M.A. in Teaching degree from Towson University.

Bria Robinson, an English teacher for special needs middle school students at ConneXions Community Based Arts School in Baltimore, has earned a Master of Arts in Teaching degree with a concentration in Special Education K-8 from Towson University.

“I began my Master’s program in the spring of 2015, and I had to balance it with my work at ConneXions, so I’m very happy to have finally earned my degree,” says Robinson, who is also a lead on the school’s Special Education Team and a member of ConneXions’ Interdisciplinary Leadership Team and Hiring Team. “It’s been exciting to share the insights that I gained during my studies with my students, and I know that they’ll continue to benefit from them.”

Robinson is a 2009 graduate of Randallstown High School in Northwest Baltimore County. After graduating in 2013 from Hampton University in Hampton, VA with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology, she was hired by the neurobehavioral unit at Baltimore’s Kennedy Krieger Institute as a clinical assistant. She also was part of Kennedy Krieger’s day school as a program assistant, where she worked with autistic students. In 2016, she joined the faculty at ConneXions.

Along with her full time job at ConneXions, Robinson is also a provider of reading, math, and homework support for 2nd graders – and language arts, science, and math for 5th graders – with the newly launched Sylvan In-Home one-on-one tutoring service. Robinson’s personalized instruction integrates Sylvan’s custom educational software into her tutoring sessions.

“Sylvan supports my students by allowing me to directly target the particular skill areas that they’re struggling with,” says Robinson. “It’s a pleasure to provide feedback to parents about their children’s improvements and it’s also rewarding to see my students excited about learning and making progress.”

