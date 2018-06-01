Computer Solutions East, Inc. Partners With Cover Compliance, LLC

CSE and Cover Compliance are focusing on delivering services to support Microsoft Business 365’s Secure Score and Compliance Manager.

New Rochelle, NY (PRUnderground) June 1st, 2018

Computer Solutions East, Inc. (CSE) partners with Cover Compliance, a company that brings cost-effective compliance program support for smaller enterprises.

General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) has been a pressing concern for business owners. Some are only beginning to pay attention to it now that we are on the last call before its full implementation on May 25th. Failure to comply with GDPR may result in large fines.

CSE and Cover Compliance are focusing on delivering services to support Microsoft Business 365’s Secure Score and Compliance Manager.

Microsoft Business 365’s Secure Score:

Analyzes your Office 365 organization’s security based on your regular activities and security settings and then assigns a score. Think of it like a credit score for security.

Using Secure Score helps increase your organization’s security by encouraging you to use the built-in security features in Office 365 (many of which you already purchased but might not be aware of).

Microsoft Business 365’s Compliance Manager:

It combines the detailed information provided by Microsoft to auditors and regulators as part of various third-party audits of Microsoft ‘s cloud services against various standards and information that Microsoft compiles internally for its compliance with regulations (such as the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation or GDPR) with your own self-assessment of your organization’s compliance with these standards and regulations.

Enables you to assign, track, and record compliance and assessment-related activities, which can help your organization cross team barriers to achieve your organization’s compliance goals.

Provides a secure repository for you to upload and manage evidence and other artifacts related to your compliance activities.

Produces richly detailed reports in Microsoft Excel that document the compliance activities performed by Microsoft and your organization, that can be provided to auditors, regulators, and other compliance stakeholders.

From Luke Celente, CSE’s Managing Partner: “At first glance, I knew that this partnership would work well. Our vision is to enable small to medium-sized businesses to become more efficient and effective. CSE (as a technology service provider) and as Cover Compliance (a compliance business strategist) unite for this project, implementing compliance tests through Microsoft existent technologies would be an all-in deal for our clients.”

According to Glenn Mills, CEO of Cover Compliance: “I am excited for Cover Compliance to be partnering with CSE to help clients evolve and strengthen their compliance programs. Microsoft has created some incredible privacy and security compliance tools that are available to CSE customers as a part of their subscriptions. CSE’s deep knowledge of Microsoft products and Cover Compliance’s experience with simplifying data protection compliance will allow us to leverage those Microsoft tools for best use by clients. Our combined effort should help clients minimize information risks and gain confidence in their compliance programs.

To learn more about this partnership project, please register for the webinar, here.

About Computer Solutions East, Inc. (for more information on Computer Solutions East, visit http://www.computersolutionseast.com)

Computer Solutions East is a full-service software licensing, network services, and support provider. Their services include software license acquisition and management, Lync and Exchange Online Migration, cloud computing, servers and hosting services. Their expertise with Office 365 includes a unique understanding of aligning Microsoft Exchange Online for business environments, as well as, SharePoint Online. They concentrate heavily on software licenses through volume licensing, and Office 365. They have migrated thousands of users to Microsoft’s Cloud.

Computer Solutions East is a Tier 1 Managed Microsoft Partner that has been working with Microsoft Hosted Exchange, SharePoint, and Cloud products since 2007, starting with their Business Productivity Online Suite (Exchange / SharePoint / Lync 2007). CSE was the winner of the 2016 East Region Renewal/Annuity Partner of the Year Award. They are also Gold and Silver certified for services on volume licensing, Office 365, Azure Migrations (Small and Large), and Dynamics CRM.

Awards and Accomplishments:

Winner: 2016 Partner of the Year Award (East Region – Renewal / Annuity)

Finalist: 2016 NY Metro Partner of the Year

Finalist: 2016 NY Metro Cloud Partner of the Year

Finalist: 2015 NY Metro Partner of the Year

Finalist: 2015 NY Metro Cloud Partner of the Year

Winner: 2013 East Region TOP VAR Partner of the Year Award

Finalist: 2013 Small Business Partner of the Year

Ingram Micro SMB 500 (2013, 2015)

Inc. 5000 (2015, 2016, 2017)

CRN MSP 500 (2014, 2016, 2018)

CRN Pioneer 250 (2016, 2017,2018)

CRN Next-Gen 250 (2016, 2017)

Tech Elite 250 (2017,2018)

Technology solutions that make sense for your business:

Microsoft Volume Licensing Services Sales

Microsoft Office 365 (Migration & Licensing)

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Deployment and Customization

Azure: improve performance and consolidate resources. Let Microsoft take care of your servers

Application Development: websites, quote to order automation, Netbook, Vendor XML integration with shopping cart

Fixed Monthly Contracts: 24/7 service with predictable monthly payments

Cisco Network and Telephone: WAN, LAN, VPN, Wireless, and VoIP

About Cover Compliance LLC (for more information on Cover Compliance, visit http://www.covercompliance.com)

Cover Compliance has more than 16 years of experience with technology, financial services, and healthcare compliance with a deep focus on privacy and data protection.

Cover Compliance provides compliance program support to smaller organizations that usually lack the resources (whether in staffing, time, or funding) to purchase sophisticated systems or hire dedicated staff into compliance-only roles. Cover Compliance’s work encompasses managing compliance with demands on client operations, wherever they originate. These compliance demands may exist in contracts, codes of ethics and conduct, and board policies as well as the state, federal, and now international regulations that govern modern businesses.

