Comparesoft and Assettrac form Referral Partnership

United Kingdom (PRUnderground) September 10th, 2018

London based asset management software comparison website Comparesoft today announced referral partnership with leading asset management and asset tracking provider Assettrac.

Operational from April 2017, Comparesoft has been used by Southern Electric, GE, Siemens, Toyota, Honda and 1100 other businesses. They have developed a machine learning driven software-search assistant which makes it easier for enterprise software buyers to shortlist and compare asset management solutions. Currently, it takes anywhere between 5 to 11 hours to shortlist enterprise software options, Comparesoft offer personalised and useful software recommendations in under 3 minutes.

Prasanna Kulkarni, Founder and CEO of Comparesoft said “Assettrac is a well-known and proven product in the education, healthcare, facilities management and many other asset-intensive industries. Their asset tracking capabilities are impactful and have been used by over 900 customers. For us, it is always about connecting the right software buyers with the right software providers. Partnering with Assettrac enables us to offer a proven software option to the software buyers on our website”

Assettrac have been providing asset tracking and asset management solutions for the last 19 years. Their product and services have been used by many different sectors and project sizes. With well known clients such as BMW, Bourne Leisure, Southwark Council, University of Edinburgh and within the NHS, they not only have a proven product but also a strong focus on providing customer tailorability, support and implementation.

James Laing, Commercial Director of Assettrac said “We have already benefited from our partnership with Comparesoft, having known them from their early days to help actively increase Assettrac’s digital presence. We continue to work together and help more organisations make significant cost savings and improvements to their asset management and information systems”.

About Comparesoft Ltd

Comparesoft is a London based AI-driven Software Recommender.