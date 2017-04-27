Company Provides Digital In-Store Advertising to Deliver Value to Underserved Small Bodegas (NRS)

Advertising via hi-def customer facing screens reaches largely Hispanic market at point of purchase

Newark, NJ (PRUnderground) April 27th, 2017

National Retail Solutions (NRS), a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) operating one of the nation’s fastest growing point-of-sale networks for independent retailers, today announced that it is leveraging its point-of-sale (POS) terminal network to provide consumer-facing advertising in bodegas and other independent retail stores nationwide.

NRS retail terminals feature dual facing high-definition monitors. The customer-facing display shows a split screen during transactions, displaying the register tape on one side and on the other side, special offers and promotions from a variety of advertisers including consumer packaged good (CPG) providers. Before and after a transaction, the display rotates between static and video ads at adjustable increments.

“Retailers love the advertising potential of our POS network because it helps promote their products and increase their sales,” said Elie Y. Katz, President of NRS. “We help these bodegas and other small independent urban retailers compete more effectively with bigger box stores and retail chains.”

With over 2500 stores already participating in the rapidly growing NRS retail advertising network, consumer package goods providers and other advertisers now have a powerful tool to reach hundreds of thousands of customers a day, primarily in urban, Hispanic and other ethnically focused markets.

Eli Korn, VP of NRS, said, “Our high definition, consumer-facing terminals provide CPG suppliers with a powerful new channel to reach urban consumers as they make in-store purchasing decisions. Across our rapidly growing urban POS network, NRS already provides over two million impressions a day nationwide with an average transaction length of between 30 and 120 seconds.”

Hannah Kestenbaum, NRS Media Manager, boasted of developing relationships with ad agencies and CPG companies.

“The advantage of a point of purchase ad is clear,” says Kestenbaum. “We are excited to show how effectively our network can extend marketing reach in the Hispanic market. This ad space reaches the targeted audience with proven impressions. Not many other companies can guarantee that consumers are seeing their ads,” she said.

About National Retail Solutions

NRS operates a point-of-sale (POS) terminal based platform to bodegas and other independent retailers nationwide. The NRS platform provides a robust portfolio of tools to help these retailers compete more effectively including loyalty programs, consumer coupons, wholesaler discounts, and integration with Boss Revolution® voice and payment services. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) suppliers access the NRS platform to offer promotions, coupons and special offers. The NRS platform provides CPG suppliers with unprecedented access and reach into the urban, ethnically focused consumer markets predominantly served by bodegas and other independent retailers. NRS is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT).

About IDT Corporation:

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), through its IDT Telecom division, provides telecommunications and payment services to individuals and businesses primarily through its flagship Boss Revolution® and Net2Phone® brands. IDT Telecom’s wholesale business is a leading global carrier of international long distance calls. For more information on IDT, visit www.idt.net.