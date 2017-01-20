Community Drumline, Fogo Azul NYC Announces Open Rehearsals

Fogo Azul NYC is out of the gates with a Samba band bang for 2017! Due to the huge volume of performance requests for spring and summer, they’re having two open rehearsals for any woman to come and try out some drums. They have 50 drums available so women can see what it’s like to be part of a Brazilian drum line. No musical or dance experience is necessary to participate in the marching band. They will teach participants everything they need to know. Being able to read music is not required. Please wear comfortable clothing and shoes, and bring a pair of earplugs!

Open Rehearsals:

Monday, January 30th at PS 11 Auditorium, 320 West 21st Street, Manhattan between 8th and 9th Avenue 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm, please arrive 15 minutes early.

Saturday, February 4th at SALK School, 320 East 20th Street, Manhattan, between 1st and 2nd Avenue, please enter the school on 19th Street 1 pm to 5 pm, please arrive 15 minutes early to get set up.

For more information visit: www.fogoazulnyc.com.

About Fogo Azul NYC

Fogo Azul NYC has brought together women of all nationalities and all boroughs to learn and perform drumming in New York City and beyond. The group has inspired women, young and old, to follow their heart and passions and travel to be a part of events they would not otherwise have the opportunity to be a part of.