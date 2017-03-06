Communispond’s Open Enrollment Public Speaking Seminar Comes to Pittsburgh, PA and Columbus, OH

New this year: Executive Presentation Skills® comes to Pittsburgh, PA and Columbus, OH

(PRUnderground) March 6th, 2017

Communispond Inc., the leader in communication, sales, and leadership training, hosts their flagship public speaking seminar, Executive Presentation Skills®, in over 30 cities world-wide and they’re adding Pittsburgh, PA and Columbus, OH to that list.

In addition to Communispond offering Executive Presentation Skills® in major metropolitan cities like New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, London, and Washington, DC, throughout the year, Communispond has always made a point to bring Executive Presentation Skills® to smaller cities such as Charlotte, NC, Rochester, NY, and Nashville, TN—cities that are often overlooked by other public speaking seminars. While the demand for Executive Presentation Skills® in major metropolitan cities may be obvious, interestingly enough there is quite a demand in smaller cities as well. Communispond strategically chooses cities to host their open enrollment public speaking seminars based on demand every year.

This year they’ve added Pittsburgh, PA and Columbus, OH to the schedule in April 2017. Executive Presentation Skills® is coming to Pittsburgh, PA on April 5th & 6th and Columbus, OH on April 25th & 26th.

If you, or anyone else you know, are interested in learning more about Executive Presentation Skills® or to see a full list of cities, please visit: http://events.communispond.com/modules/events/ and search for a city near you. Communispond can also come on-site to deliver programs to intact groups at organizations. To learn about their corporate programs, please visit: http://communispond.com/solutions/.

About Communispond

Since 1969, Communispond has helped more than 750,000 professionals worldwide improve their communication, sales, and leadership skills. Every Communispond program is designed to teach proven, practical skills that can be used immediately back on the job. For more information, please visit www.communispond.com and connect with Communispond on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram (@communispond).