Communispond® to Conduct Live Webinar on How to Choose a Virtual Instructor-Led Training Program

East Hampton, NY (PRUnderground) February 8th, 2018

Communispond Inc., the leader in professional skills training, has seen an increase in demand for their virtual instructor-led training (VILT) programs. As both the supply and demand for virtual instructor-led training continue to grow in the marketplace, finding the best solutions available can be overwhelming task, which is why Communispond is hosting a webinar this March to share the 5 most important things to look for when choosing a VILT program.

One of the biggest reasons for this increase in demand is that virtual training dissolves all barriers of time, location, and cost that typically exist with in-person/co-located training. Students are able to take a virtual class anywhere an Internet connection is available. This is the perfect opportunity for global teams to take advantage of a consistent training rollout without the need to travel. Virtual instructor-led training also offers organizations a cost-effective option because it eliminates travel expense.

On Tuesday, March 20th at 11AM (Eastern Time), Communispond will conduct the webinar: 5 Things to Look for When Choosing a Virtual Instructor-Led Training Program. This webinar emphasizes the organizational and individual benefits of virtual instructor-led training, reviews the 5 things to look for when choosing a VILT program, and a quick, live demo of a premiere virtual training program.

Communispond’s clients are amazed at the students’ outcomes after attending virtual instructor-led classroom training. The feedback they hear is so similar to that of student’s who have attended in-person, classroom training. This is because the virtual classes are held with an instructor presenting in real time, and participants receiving on-the-spot mentoring, just as they would in person. During class, students are recorded and coached live, also just as they would be in person.

“One of our biggest worries when developing our virtual instructor-led curriculum was how participants would react to being trained remotely, but the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive. Instead, we’ve found that clients are simply curious as to how our virtual training courses are conducted and what the experience is like for the students” said Caryl Bahner-Guhin, VP of Products & Services at Communispond, “This is why we’re holding this webinar on what to look for when choosing a VILT program. It’ll answer a lot of the most common questions we hear from clients and we’ll also give a fun live demo of what our VILT programs look like for the student.”

For more information on our upcoming webinar 5 Things to Look for When Choosing a Virtual Instructor-Led Training Program, visit: http://communispond.com/communispond-webinar-5-things-to-look-for-when-choosing-a-virtual-instructor-led-training-program/

About Communispond

Since 1969, Communispond has helped more than 750,000 professionals worldwide improve their communication, sales, and leadership skills. Every Communispond program is designed to teach proven, practical skills that can be used immediately back on the job. For more information, please visit www.communispond.com and connect with Communispond on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram (@communispond).