Communispond® Donates a Portion of December 2016 Proceeds to Career Gear and Dress for Success

Communispond Inc., donated a portion of December 2016 proceeds to two charities—Career Gear (https://careergear.org/) and Dress for Success (https://www.dressforsuccess.org/). Communispond is the industry leader in communication, sales, and leadership skills training. Communispond chose these two charities to partner with because they are both working towards the same goal as Communispond—to give people the tools they need to be successful in the workforce. We chose to work with both charities because Career Gear has a presence in the United States working with men and Dress for Success has a global presence working with women.

About Career Gear

“We promote the economic independence of low-income men by providing financial literacy training, a network of support, professional attire, career development tools, job-readiness and essential life-skills training that help men enter the workforce, stay employed and become role models and mentors to their families and communities.” – Excerpt from careergear.org

About Dress for Success

“The mission of Dress for Success is to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.” – Excerpt from dressforsuccess.org

About Communispond

Since 1969, Communispond has helped more than 750,000 professionals worldwide improve their professional skills for sales, management, organizational effectiveness, and media appearances. Every Communispond program is designed to teach proven, practical skills that can be used immediately. For more information, please visit www.communispond.com.