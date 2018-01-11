Communispond® Appoints Randy Furches as Managing Director for the Southeast U.S. Territory

Furches brings to Communispond over 6 years of experience creating Learning and Development solutions for Fortune 500 companies.

East Hampton, NY (PRUnderground) January 11th, 2018

Communispond Inc., the industry leader in communications, writing, sales, and leadership skills training, is pleased to announce the new U.S. Managing Director for the Southeast—Randy Furches.

Furches previously served for over 6 years as an Account Executive for University of Phoenix / Apollo Group. In that tenure, he collaborated with client executives to create targeted Learning and Development solutions for employees of Fortune 500 companies. Furches brings this experience to Communispond and its clients along with a passion for increasing executive excellence through educational programs targeting presentation, communication, selling, and leadership skills.

Furches joined Communispond in December 2017. “I’ve heard such overwhelmingly positive reviews from clients about the effectiveness and the level of quality of Communispond’s programs,” said Furches, “and I’m honored to represent a company that’s in the field of executive education for the areas that most affect the success of our clients.”

“We are excited to have Randy, who brings a tremendous amount of experience helping organizations solve their complex training and human capital challenges, join the Communispond team and represent us in the Southeast,” said Scott D’Amico, VP Sales, America.

Randy represents Communispond in the Southeast US and can be reached at:

rfurches@communispond.com

888-575-8030 (O)

704-877-7005 (M)

About Communispond

Since 1969, Communispond has helped more than 750,000 professionals worldwide improve their communication, sales, and leadership skills. Every Communispond program is designed to teach proven, practical skills that can be used immediately back on the job. For more information, please visit www.communispond.com and connect with Communispond on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram (@communispond).