Communispond® Appoints Angela Crossan as Managing Director for the West U.S. Territory

East Hampton, NY (PRUnderground) June 20th, 2018

Communispond Inc., the industry leader in communications, writing, sales, and leadership skills training, is pleased to announce the new U.S. Managing Director for the West—Angela Crossan.

Angela brings to Communispond over a decade of experience in the tech & talent space. She has worked for both multimillion dollar brands, like CareerBuilder and Citrix, and has also been in the startup environment with CareerArc (formerly TweetMyJobs), helping to grow the organization to become a leader in the HR tech space.

When asked why she was interested in working at Communispond, she answered with, “The people and the solutions. I wanted to be a part of a company where I could really stand behind the product I’m selling and be a part of a collaborative team where all our voices can be heard. After talking to people here, it is apparent that everyone takes pride in the proven solutions because they are confident that Communispond’s solutions can accomplish their clients’ goals. This is shown in the amazing longevity of the company, its employees’ tenure, and the repeat business and referrals from happy clients.”

“We are excited to have Angela join the Communispond team and represent us in the West. She brings a strong passion for what we do and years of experience working with organizations to help solve their talent challenges,” said Scott D’Amico, VP of Global Sales.

Angela can be reached at:

acrossan@communispond.com

888-616-8027 (O)

404-386-4288 (M)

About Communispond

Since 1969, Communispond has helped more than 800,000 professionals worldwide improve their presentation, writing, sales, leadership, and interpersonal communication skills. Every Communispond program is designed to teach proven, practical skills that can be used immediately back on the job. For more information, please visit www.communispond.com and connect with Communispond on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.