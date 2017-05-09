Communispond® Announces July 2017 Public Speaking Open Enrollment Dates

Registration is officially open for the July sessions of Executive Presentation Skills® and EPS Anywhere™

EAST HAMPTON, NY (PRUnderground) May 9th, 2017

Communispond Inc., the leader in communication, sales, and leadership training, just announced their new public speaking open enrollment dates for the month of July 2017. The two public speaking courses being held in July are Executive Presentation Skills® and EPS Anywhere™.

Participants who attend Executive Presentation Skills® become powerful presenters in just 2 days (1.5 days if attending virtually). Here are some of the similarities/differences between Executive Presentation Skills® and EPS Anywhere™:

EXECUTIVE PRESENTATION SKILLS® EPS ANYWHERE™ Instructor-led Instructor-led In-person training Virtual training 2 full days 1.5 days Capped at 12 students Capped at 12 students $1,550 $1,550

There are 7 listings of Executive Presentation Skills® throughout the month and one listing of EPS Anywhere™.

Dates Program Location Cost July 11-12 Executive Presentation Skills® Las Vegas, NV $1,550 July 12-13 Executive Presentation Skills® New York, NY $1,550 July 12-13 Executive Presentation Skills® London, UK £1,100 July 18-19 Executive Presentation Skills® Houston, TX $1,550 July 19-20 Executive Presentation Skills® Chicago, IL $1,550 July 19-20 EPS Anywhere™ Virtual $1,550 July 25-26 Executive Presentation Skills® Minneapolis, MN $1,550 July 25-26 Executive Presentation Skills® Orlando, FL $1,550

Those who attend Executive Presentation Skills® and EPS Anywhere™ are also eligible for a certification at no additional cost. To achieve a certification, the participant must attend and fully participate in the program and upon completion of the program, it is left to the discretion of the facilitator to grant certification or not.

“It’s great to finally have the July open enrollment dates posted online,” said Lisa Harris, Enrollment Coordinator at Communispond. “We never see a decrease in registrations over the summer months. I’ve been getting a lot of questions about summer dates for a while now.”

For more information on the open enrollment seminars and for a full schedule, visit: http://events.communispond.com/modules/events/.

About Communispond

Since 1969, Communispond has helped more than 750,000 professionals worldwide improve their communication, sales, and leadership skills. Every Communispond program is designed to teach proven, practical skills that can be used immediately back on the job. For more information, please visit www.communispond.com and connect with Communispond on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram (@communispond).