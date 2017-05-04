Communispond® adds Sales Presentation Skills™ to their list of student certifications backed by Person VUE.

EAST HAMPTON, NY (PRUnderground) May 4th, 2017

Communispond Inc., the leader in communication, sale, and leadership training, expands their student certification portfolio with the addition of a Sales Presentation Skills™ certification. Communispond entered a partnership with Acclaim in July 2016 to provide accredited Communispond certifications. Acclaim is a digital badging platform that is backed by Pearson VUE, the world’s leading learning company. The full list of Communispond courses that offer certifications are: Executive Presentation Skills®, Persuasive Dialogue™, Socratic Selling Skills®, Socratic Selling Skills® for Salesforce.com® Users, and now Sales Presentation Skills™.

To achieve certification in one of these five programs, the participant must attend and fully participate in the program. Upon completion of the program, it is left to the discretion of the facilitator to grant certification or not.

People can achieve the new Sales Presentation Skills™ badge by successfully completing the 2-day program either by attending an open enrollment program or a corporate enrollment program. What’s the difference? Open enrollment programs occur virtually at set times (official course name for the virtual offering is Sales Presentation Skills Anywhere™), capped at 12 participants, and people attend from different companies. This is a good solution for small sales teams that may only have one or two people they would like to have trained. Open enrollment dates for 2017 can be viewed here. Corporate enrollment programs, on the other hand, occur at times that are determined by the organization and it can be delivered either in person or virtually. The class is still capped at 12 participants, but participants are from the one organization. This is a great solution for larger sales team.

Certification badges allow people to post and share their certifications online in a way that is simple and trusted. People can post their badges to their LinkedIn profiles, email signatures, company profiles, or anywhere else they find it helpful to display their certifications. Seeing as these certification badges are backed by Pearson VUE, they provide employers and peers with concrete evidence that the indicated certification has truly been earned, what the person had to do to earn the certification, and what the person is now capable of doing.

“We’re very excited to announce the addition of the Sales Presentation Skills™ certification to the existing lineup of certifications,” said Caryl Bahner-Guhin, VP of Products & Services at Communispond. “If you come across someone with an Acclaim certification for Communispond’s Sales Presentation Skills™, you know that that person knows how to develop, refine, and deliver presentations that win sales—all backed by a third party, Pearson VUE.”

Those who have taken one of the five programs in the past can claim their previously earned badge. They just have to visit http://communispond.com/certifications/ and fill out the form on the page to get started.

