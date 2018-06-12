Commitment To Northeast Region Prompts Office Relocation For Verittas Risk Advisors, Inc.

New York, NY (PRUnderground) June 11th, 2018

Verittas Risk Advisors, Inc. (Verittas), in response to the increasing demand for its services, today announced its plan to relocate to a new office facility in Manhattan. The new address is 230 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor WEST New York NY 10169 and will be effective June 16, 2018. The new space will provide enhanced meeting facilities and convenience for New York based clients and employees.

“Our new New York location extends Verittas’ heritage of providing convenience and results to important clients in the financial services business” said George R. Mark, Chief Executive Officer for Verittas. “We’re excited to continue on our legacy of providing extraordinary service to our clients.”

For additional information visit www.verittas.com

About Verittas Risk Advisors Inc.

Verittas Risk Advisors, Inc., is a national Firm providing regulatory compliance, consulting, internal audit and risk advisory services to the financial and banking industries. Verittas has offices in New York City and Irvine, California. For more information, please visit www.verittas.com.