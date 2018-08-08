Commander Hotel & Suites to Offer Exclusive Swag and Savings for Ocean City Jeep Week Guests

The Commander Hotel & Suites will present its Ocean City Jeep Week guests with a variety of complimentary goodies upon check-in.

Ocean City, MD (PRUnderground) August 8th, 2018

The Commander Hotel & Suites, which is the official hotel for Ocean City Jeep Week (August 23 through 26), will present its Jeep Week guests with a variety of complimentary goodies upon check-in. The swag will include exclusive Commander-themed and Jeep Week-themed gifts.

“We’ve been Ocean City Jeep Week’s official hotel since the event began in 2013, and each year, we show our appreciation for our Jeep Week guests by providing them with cool stuff that consistently puts smiles on their faces,” says Jill Douglas, General Manager of The Commander Hotel & Suites. “We’re the only hotel in Ocean City that will make these fun ‘swag bags’ available to Jeep Week guests.”

Along with the hotel’s Jeep Week goodies, the Commander – which is ranked by TripAdvisor as #6 out of 107 hotels in Ocean City – will also provide its Jeep Week visitors with a 25% booking discount off of its seasonal rates.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jeep loyalists, event participants, families, and spectators from across the country to our hotel for the fantastic Jeep Week events,” says Will Lynch, co-founder of Ocean City Jeep Week and co-owner of The Commander Hotel & Suites. “We share their passion for and enthusiasm about the Jeep, which is one of America’s most important and innovative automotive inventions, and we can’t wait to introduce them to our photo ops, parties, Jeep Jams, Show & Shines, and world famous Beach Crawl.”

For Ocean City Jeep Week booking details at the Commander Hotel & Suites, visit the hotel’s Jeep Week booking page. For more information about the hotel’s Jeep Week offerings, contact Jill Douglas (JDouglas@Commanderhotel.com, 410-289-6166).

About The Commander Hotel & Suites

Family owned since 1930 and located on the bustling boardwalk of Ocean City, MD, The Commander Hotel & Suites offers 109 newly renovated guest suites – all of which overlook the beach. Ranked #6 in TripAdvisor’s customer reviews of 106 hotels in the market, we aim to deliver superb customer service and meticulous attention to your every need. Whether you choose to stay in one of our clean and spacious Oceanfront Suites, Oceanfront Studios, or Cabana Suites, The Commander Hotel – which was honored with the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence – will provide you with an Ocean City escape that’s comfortable, relaxing, and memorable.