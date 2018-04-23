Commander Hotel & Suites Introduces Giant Adirondack Chair to O.C.’s Boardwalk

Ocean City, MD (PRUnderground) April 23rd, 2018

The Commander Hotel & Suites, which is ranked by TripAdvisor as #8 out of 106 hotels in Ocean City, has installed a giant Adirondack chair near its boardwalk entrance. The chair one of the largest Adirondack chairs in Delmarva, and is available for guests, residents, and visitors to Ocean City to enjoy for relaxing, snapping selfies, and taking posed group photographs.

“The Commander Hotel & Suites has a history dating back to its opening on Memorial Day in 1930 – and our new chair is a celebration of, and a connection to, this proud past,” says Michael Hayes, the Hotel’s General Manager. “We look forward to sharing this fun and very sturdy piece of outdoor furniture with everyone who’d like to sit in it, on it, and around it.”

The chair is an enlarged enhancement of the original Adirondack chair design, which was created by Thomas Lee in 1903 in the Adirondack region of upstate New York. The Commander’s version, which was built by the hotel’s owner Blue Water Development Corp., consists of pressure and salt treated lumber to withstand all weather – including ocean mists. It took 15 hours to create the chair, and it holds over 500 lbs.

The Commander Hotel & Suites’ new Adirondack chair is accessible 24/7 on the boardwalk in front of the hotel, which is located at 1401 Atlantic Avenue in Ocean City. For more information about the chair, contact Carissa Scaniffe, Director of Marketing for the Hotel, at 410-289-6166.

About The Commander Hotel & Suites

Family owned since 1930 and located on the bustling boardwalk of Ocean City, MD, The Commander Hotel & Suites offers 109 newly renovated guest suites – all of which overlook the beach. Ranked #8 in TripAdvisor’s customer reviews of 106 hotels in the market, we aim to deliver superb customer service and meticulous attention to your every need. Whether you choose to stay in one of our clean and spacious Oceanfront Suites, Oceanfront Studios, or Cabana Suites, The Commander Hotel – which was honored with the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence – will provide you with an Ocean City escape that’s comfortable, relaxing, and memorable.