Comedian Jonny Loquasto Releases a New Album Independently and Still Lands in the Billboard Top 10

Releasing a successful album is entirely possible without a record label. That’s exactly what Jonny Loquasto chose to do when recording his new comedy album “Jonny Loquasto Presents… Jonny Loquasto’s Jonny Loquasto”. It was released independently on August 2, 2017, and just landed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Comedy Charts.

Loquasto explains “All I wanted to do was create a comedy album completely unlike any other albums out there. Make it as strange and as fun and as thought provoking as possible. Plus, I wanted to release it on my own to prove that we as comics can have success without having to rely on the industry.” The result? An album centered around a fictional late night talk show in which Loquasto is the host, sidekick, and every guest.

Filling out the “show” is 47 minutes of stand-up comedy along with 5 songs, multiple commercials, a movie trailer, and even an infomercial carefully placed throughout totaling 71 minutes in what could be the most creative comedy album of 2017.

As Jonny explains, “I’m incredibly self-deprecating. Most former fat kids are. But I couldn’t be prouder of this album. I basically bottled up everything that has been circling my brain for the past 12 years and tossed it into a mixing bowl and then the blender, and this is the result. It’s unlike anything I’ve heard and I really think whoever listens to it will enjoy the stand-up, commercials, songs, infomercial, and especially the movie trailer. I mean, who doesn’t want to make themselves the hero in a terrible action film?”

