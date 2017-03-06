Combined Technologies Offers Industry Leading Contract Packaging Services

In today’s world, packaging is important for a company’s reputation and marketing. Combined Technologies is proud to be the industry’s leading provider of contract packaging

You have your choice of packaging options, but Combined Technologies strives to be the absolute best full-service provider of contract packaging services in the nation. With expertise and focus on everything from food safety and efficiency to employee safety and eco-friendliness, Combined Technologies leaves no stone unturned and covers every single base, allowing you to put your company’s best face forward with every single product.

Combined Technologies does far more than simply package food items. In fact, they work with companies each step of the way. They even help in the development phase by assisting in the design of food packaging options that offer aesthetic appeal, safety, the preservation of freshness, and more. It is the company’s goal to help you provide packaging that is as user-friendly as it is functional.

The contract packaging services on offer focus on quality. Combined Technologies knows that when you hire a contract packaging professional, you should get all the following:

Protection from the elements, which include moisture, odors, and vapors that can occur during storage, transit, or display;

Freshness that ensures the product’s quality so it’s as good as the day it was produced when opened by the end user; and

Packaging that protects your product, no matter how fragile, through shipping, storage, and sales processes that may typically cause damage.

Combined Technologies is more than just a run-of-the-mill packaging company. In fact, it offers program management designed to perfect your packaging, graphic design, and even chosen materials so your product is appealing to the eye and fresh for as long as possible. With both SQF and USDA organic certifications, you can rest comfortably in the knowledge that we take food safety seriously.

About the Company: Combined Technologies is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with is packaging plant located in Bristol, Indiana. They use a three-phase process that is guaranteed to provide each and every one of its clients with the best possible packaging. Research and analysis, strategy, and design and implementation are all very important to your finished product, and each step is just as important as the next. Combined Technologies wants to help you achieve your goals – a perfectly preserved product in gorgeous packaging that is both aesthetically pleasing and protective.

CTI is a leading contract packaging & fulfillment company in Chicago offering custom packaging, bottling & supply chain services for primary & secondary product packaging.