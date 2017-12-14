Combined Technologies Offers a One-Stop Shop for All Contract Packaging Requirements

Combined Technologies is a full-service company dedicated to meeting all your contract packaging requirements.

Libertyville, IL (PRUnderground) December 14th, 2017

Food and beverage manufacturers have many things to consider when it comes to packaging. Things like eye appeal, freshness, and even compliance with packaging regulations are all vital to success. Fortunately, Combined Technologies, headquartered in Libertyville, Illinois, offers full-service contract packaging options designed to suit these manufacturers’ needs.

Combined Technologies offers various services which can be combined into the perfect package:

· Packaging – Bottling, blister packaging, shrink wrapping, and more are available.

· Supply Chain Management – Combined Technologies can even assist with supply chain management, which is tailored to your needs.

· Design – This includes aesthetic and functional design, which appeals to consumers’ eyes as much as their palates.

· Fulfillment – Save time and money by allowing Combined Technologies to handle all your fulfillment logistics on your behalf.

· Bottling – Bottling, capping, and filling are available, and clients can choose from gummy bottling, sample pouches, club packaging, blister packs, canning, and bulk bag-and-seal options, among others.

· Sales Displays – The right display can help vendors move more of your product, resulting in more revenue.

· Pouching – Pouching is great for the environment, and it makes snack foods easy to store and handle.

· Green Packaging – Environmentally-friendly and sustainable packaging options can help you and consumers feel better about your product.

When you choose Combined Technologies to assist you in your contract packaging, you can choose from these services and others to create the perfect plain tailored to your unique needs. This means you can spend less time on everything from design and packaging and focus on the more important aspects of managing your business. In the end, you’ll save time and money, and you will help your company grow through better marketing, better fulfillment, and better adherence to the many regulations in the food and beverage industry.

About Combined Technologies Inc.

CTI is a leading contract packaging & fulfillment company in Chicago offering custom packaging, bottling & supply chain services for primary & secondary product packaging.