Columbia College Hollywood To Host Free Workshops for Aspiring Directors, Screenwriters, & Actors

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) February 2nd, 2018

Columbia College Hollywood (CCH) will present two free workshop events on Saturday, February 10 that will provide professional industry advice for residents of the Los Angeles area who wish to pursue careers in directing, screenwriting, or acting for film, new media, and television. The events will take place at CCH’s campus from 10am to 4pm at 18618 Oxnard Street in Tarzana.

“Anyone who’s passionate about pursuing a career in creative media will gain tremendous awareness, insights, and guidance at our free events,” says CCH Dean, Dave Collins. “In one afternoon, they’ll be inspired, enlightened, and energized by the information that’s presented, and they’ll have an improved understanding of how to successfully begin their journeys in the industry.”

Both of the free events will feature a variety of activities, including:

FILMMAKERS WORKSHOPS (1-4PM)

● Attendees can register to participate in an acting, directing, or screenwriting workshop featuring immersive college-level instruction with personalized attention, led by CCH’s professional faculty.

● Each workshop is open to 12 students maximum, with one registration available per attendee.

FILMMAKERS OPEN HOUSE (10am-2pm)

● Hands-on, interactive demonstrations of acting, directing, editing, sound production, and cinematography will be presented.

● Attendees can attend, and participate in, presentations about careers in film/television with CCH’s faculty, all of whom are working professionals in the industry.

● Attendees can tour CCH’s production studios, classrooms, and facilities.

● Attendees can learn about CCH’s summer high school programs, CCH’s career development opportunities, and the unique CCH curriculum.

● Registered attendees may bring up to three guests.

All registered attendees at the events will be automatically entered to win a CCH Prize Pack, which will include a pair of Snapchat Spectacles.

CCH’s free Filmmakers Workshops and Filmmakers Open House will take place on Saturday, February 10 from 1-4PM (Workshop – RSVP here) and 10am-2pm (Open House – RSVP here) on the Columbia College Hollywood campus at 18618 Oxnard Street in Tarzana. Online registration for the workshops is required (there will be no space for walk-in attendees).

For more information about the events, contact CCH – (800) 785-0585.

About Columbia College Hollywood

Founded in 1952, Columbia College Hollywood is a nonprofit, regionally accredited liberal arts college with a focus on creative media.

Columbia College Hollywood educates students in the art and science of communications and the diverse media of contemporary storytelling within an exploration of the liberal arts.

Columbia College Hollywood is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) to offer Bachelor of Fine Arts and Associate of Fine Arts degree programs in Cinema with an emphasis in acting, cinematography, directing, editing and visual effects, new media, producing, sound, and writing.