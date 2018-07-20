Columbia College Hollywood Student Is Finalist in AT&T SHAPE Create-a-thon

Chaize Macklin, a sophomore at Columbia College Hollywood, was among 64 finalists in the AT&T SHAPE Create-a-thon, a national filmmaking competition.

Chaize Macklin, a sophomore at Columbia College Hollywood, was among 64 finalists in the AT&T SHAPE Create-a-thon, a filmmaking competition which attracted thousands of entries from across the country. Macklin and her team were awarded the opportunity to film their original submitted script at Warner Brothers Studio in Burbank, CA on June 2 and 3.

“It was incredible to be able to shoot and direct a five minute pilot of our screenplay ‘Realms of Time’ on the Warner Brothers lot,” says Macklin, who co-wrote the sci-fi fantasy script with fellow Columbia College Hollywood student Deon Griffin. “Being behind the camera and working on one of the most famous movie lots in the world was a bit overwhelming, but it was a fantastic experience that allowed me to put my background as an actress and my studies at CCH into real world practice.”

A native of East Quogue, New York, Macklin developed an interest in the entertainment business at the age of 12, when she started taking acting classes. She was home-schooled throughout high school to accommodate her busy career as a working actress in film, television, and commercials. Hoping to continue her professional journey in college, she researched the film programs at UCLA, USC, Chapman University, and New York Film Academy. Eventually she opted to enroll in Columbia College Hollywood.

While her heart is in acting, the Columbia College Hollywood curriculum has inspired Macklin to pursue a path as a director. One of her biggest directorial influences is Spike Lee, whose New York-centric films were introduced to her in a course that examined his career. Macklin felt a strong kinship with Lee’s work, which captures a sense of community and family that resonates with her.

“I’ve felt inspired creatively and have been opened up to many opportunities at CCH that I didn’t have before,” says Macklin, who will graduate from Columbia College Hollywood in 2020 with a B.A. in Cinema and Television Production. “I’ve also made lifelong friends in my classes and at the school, and I can’t wait for all of us to achieve success in the industry.”

Macklin’s biggest takeaways from Columbia College Hollywood are that – along with her education – networking and hands-on experience are indispensable components for gaining traction in the business.

”I’ve definitely learned a lot at CCH, and it’s been crucial to put what I’ve learned to work while I’m on a set,” she says. “The more sets that I visit and the more people that I meet are opening new opportunities, creating fresh ideas, and making me a better filmmaker.”

