Colortrieve’s GSA Supply Schedule covers 950 Radiology Supply Products

Colortrieve Systems, a verified Veteran-Owned Small Business, announces that it now sells 950 of its radiology supply products on www.GSAAdvantage.gov.

(PRUnderground) March 20th, 2017

Linda Hovey, President of Colortrieve, reports that this extensive list of radiology supply products on www.GSAAdvantage.gov includes all types of X-Ray lead aprons and drapes, X-Ray mobile shielding and barriers, patient handling products (positioning sponges, sandbags, and blocks), and lead markers. All these products are made in the US by small businesses.

Linda mentioned that it was an exciting day when we received our first order through GSA Advantage. The order was processed smoothly. She noted that “we are up and running and confident that we will fulfill orders in a professional and prompt manner. Our products are superior, and our prices are very competitive.”

Visit our web store at www.colortrieve.com to see our complete line-up of products including many that are not on GSA Advantage, such as specialty furniture, mobility aides, and radiology and imaging accessories, as well as our traditional medical record offerings of X-Ray film jackets, negative film preservers, category inserts, and stock filing folders.

Colortrieve sells its radiology supplies and filing products to over 1000 healthcare facilities in all 50 US states and has been doing this for over 45 years.

Support our Veterans, our Small Businesses, and our US manufacturers. Support Colortrieve.

