Collision Center Mn Moved to New Website collisioncenter.com

KY, USA (PRUnderground) June 13th, 2018

Collision Center has announced that they have moved to a new website, collisioncenter.com from its earlier website http://collisioncentermn.com. The new website layout is structured to be more user-friendly and has become the largest collision center search engine in the united states with over 3000 trustworthy collision center in their database. Now, the consumers can search for trusted body repair shops in nearby locality instantly instead of calling Collision Centers.

Collisioncenter.com is one of the largest collision center search engine to offer a tailor-made service to address every customer’s expectation. Through its new website, one can quickly find his/her nearby collision center and easily choose from a wide range of services may it be a simple auto body repair service or the most expensive service like hailstone damage or auto painting services.

With the launch of collisioncenter.com, the company reassures to provide trustworthy auto-repair search a better way. The new website also has a modified search option to let users access the wide range of services, from bumper repair to full cosmetic changes based on specific needs.

As per the initial feedback, the new design is appealing to both the service provider as well as the user. “It is not only about our new look, but we have also made a big leap in terms of our service partner. We have made a significant improvement in the process of vendor selection. Our recommended collision centers are carefully selected through a rigorous selection process aimed at picking the best centers when it comes to skill and work ethic.” states the Marketing Head at Collision center.

Collisioncenter.com reconfirms its commitment to recommend from over 3000 partners who have invested in the latest technology to give a high-quality customer service at a guaranteed best price. “Our partners don’t only repair your car thoroughly; they do it using high-quality parts that are sourced from reputable manufacturers. Our Collision Center partners use Original Equipment Manufacturer Parts instead of low-quality aftermarket replacements parts. Our channel partner list is still under growing stage and we plan to achieve the target of 5000 partners in next 12 months.” said spokesperson from the company.

The spokesperson from Collision Center also announced free offer with every repair. “With every service, customers can claim exterior and interior cleaning of the car absolutely free.” said the spokesperson.

To avoid last-minute surprises and to give hustle-free service to customers, collision center also gives estimations just over a call. Or, you can walk into any of their partners for estimation without prior appointment.

“We are not merely a search engine, collisioncenter.com also gives helpful tips on choosing the best collision center, hiring an attorney and repair cost estimations through its advice column. We recommend you to visit us once if you need experience and quality service to fix the damage on vehicle” concluded the spokesperson.

About Collision Center

Collision Center is the largest collision centre search engine in the United States with over 3000 Trusted and approved partner stores.

Not only is Collision Center a trustworthy and trustworthy collision auto-repair search engine. It was started independently as a consumer looking for a reputable Collision Center. Separating the best from the rogue traders is hard when you run look around so we have compiled the most trustworthy body repair shops to save you the hassle of having to do the research.

We are proud to say that we have a large network of highly experienced, technically skilled and committed experts whose objective is to fix your car to highest degree quickly so you can get back on the road.