Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Real Estate To Host Upcoming Florida Candidate Summit

Candidates for Governor and Commissioner of Agriculture to Speak Before Annual Landowners' Gathering at Lay of the Land Conference

Lakeland, FL (PRUnderground) March 27th, 2018

On Thursday, April 5, candidates for Florida Governor and Commissioner of Agriculture will speak at an event sponsored by Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Real Estate and a group of Florida business and agriculture industry organizations. The Candidate Summit will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate near Orlando.

“We wanted to provide an opportunity for guests of our annual land conference and others to hear from the candidates,” said Dean Saunders, founder and broker of CBCSRE. “A dozen organizations worked with us to create this opportunity because they know the important role policy plays in the economic vitality of Florida’s land and agriculture markets.”

The candidates will speak individually on topics related to Florida land and agriculture. The Lay of the Land Conference will begin immediately after the Candidate Summit and continue through Friday, April 6. The conference is an annual gathering of landowners, policymakers, investors and other industry affiliates which features a report of current Florida land market data.

Gubernatorial candidates invited include Ron DeSantis, Gwen Graham, Philip Levine and Adam Putnam. DeSantis and Putnam have confirmed their attendance. Agriculture Commissioner candidates confirmed include Matt Caldwell, Sen. Denise Grimsley and Baxter Troutman.

To learn more and register for the luncheon or conference, visit layofthelandconference.com.

About Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Real Estate

Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Real Estate is regarded as an authority on all types of Florida land and conservation easements, transacting over $2 billion in sales from 1996 through mid-2016. Offering land, forestry, and conservation easement real estate services through CBC Saunders Real Estate and the CBC Saunders Real Estate Forestry Group, the Saunders team of land professionals offers advisory and transactional services through their home office in Lakeland, FL, the north Florida office in High Springs, FL, and its network of Coldwell Banker Commercial affiliate offices nationwide and worldwide. We provide services to land and commercial clients through both CBC Saunders Real Estate and our commercial real estate brokerage, CBC Saunders Ralston Dantzler Realty.