Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Ralston Dantzler Reports On Industrial, Office, Retail and Multi-Family Property Values

Annual Commercial Real Estate Market Report Released For Polk County

Lakeland, FL (PRUnderground) June 1st, 2018

Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Ralston Dantzler Realty (CBCSRD) released a market report on qualified sales data for 2017. The report provides a comprehensive look at commercial real estate values in Polk County and covers the industrial, office, retail and multi-family property sectors.

The publication includes a list of the Top 10 sales from 2017 overall and by sector. A review of the market shows that there is optimism about the office sector, and retail property prices are rising as the economy trends upward nationwide. The local industrial sector is very strong, due to Polk County’s location at the center of the I-4 Corridor, and multi-family property prices seem to be rising as well. The continued increase in our population is also driving the market forward.

“Florida is one of the best real estate markets in the nation, with a population of almost 21 million growing by almost 900 people per day.,” said Gary Ralston, managing partner of CBCSRD. “Real estate is space for people, and more people means more demand for real estate.”

To download a copy of the CBCSRD Market Report, visit srdcommercial.com/marketreport.

About Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Ralston Dantzler

Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Ralston Dantzler Realty (CBCSRD) is located in Lakeland, Florida and is Florida’s I-4 corridor’s premier commercial real estate firm. We offer unique positioning of properties utilizing our intimate knowledge of local markets, a recognized national brand, and a global reach through our Coldwell Banker Commercial offices worldwide. CBC worldwide achieved $5 billion in investment sales and leasing transactions in 2016.

CBCSRD was founded by three highly-recognized CCIM-designated Florida brokers. The company brings together experts on all aspects of real estate. We provide services to land and commercial clients through both CBCSRD and our land brokerage, Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Real Estate. For more information, please visit SRDcommercial.com