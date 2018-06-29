Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Ralston Dantzler Realty To Host I-4 Commercial Corridor Conference

The conference will address the latest commercial real estate and economic news and trends associated with the I-4 corridor, including insights and analysis from top market experts.

Lakeland, FL (PRUnderground) June 29th, 2018

The 3rd Annual I-4 Commercial Corridor Conference presented by Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Ralston Dantzler (CBCSRD) will take place Thursday, August 9, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Florida Polytechnic University, 4700 Research Way, Lakeland, FL.

The conference will address the latest commercial real estate and economic news and trends associated with the I-4 corridor, including insights and analysis from top market experts. At the iconic Florida Polytechnic University, this annual event provides a unique learning and networking opportunity.

The Tampa, Lakeland and Orlando metropolitan statistical areas make up the I-4 corridor.

The I-4 corridor, with almost 6.3 million people, is larger than the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metro and larger than Atlanta.

The I-4 corridor’s growth rate is twice the national average and it is the fastest-growing major geography in the State.

There are over 20 million people within 5 hours of the center of the I-4 corridor and it is the center of economic opportunities in Florida.

“This event provides current updates on economic and growth trends for professionals, businesses and organizations working and developing in the I-4 corridor,” said Gary Ralston, managing partner of CBCSRD. “We bring together experts to provide relevant insights about the incredible opportunities and challenges associated with our expansive growth.”

The morning and afternoon sessions take advantage of the university setting with breakout sessions in classrooms allowing for focused discussion and interaction. The topics of these specialized discussions include:

Entertainment Panel

Land Panel

Equity Capital Sources

Power Companies and Economic Impact

Industrial Panel

Commercial Lending

Technology Panel

FDOT Test Track and FDOT Update

Keynote speakers for the event are Mike Grissom, Executive Vice President of Enterprise Florida and Jerry Parrish, Ph.D., Chief Economist & Director of Research for the Florida Chamber Foundation.

To register and learn more about the I-4 Commercial Corridor Conference visit i4commercial.net.

View this press release and more online at SRDcommercial.com/press.

Download a printable PDF of this press release.

About Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Ralston Dantzler

Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Ralston Dantzler Realty (CBCSRD) is located in Lakeland, Florida and is Florida’s I-4 corridor’s premier commercial real estate firm. We offer unique positioning of properties utilizing our intimate knowledge of local markets, a recognized national brand, and a global reach through our Coldwell Banker Commercial offices worldwide. CBC worldwide achieved $5 billion in investment sales and leasing transactions in 2016.

CBCSRD was founded by three highly-recognized CCIM-designated Florida brokers. The company brings together experts on all aspects of real estate. We provide services to land and commercial clients through both CBCSRD and our land brokerage, Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Real Estate. For more information, please visit SRDcommercial.com