Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Ralston Dantzler Realty Held Third Annual I-4 Commercial Corridor Conference at Florida Polytechnic University Last Week

I-4 Commercial Corridor Conference Hosted Experts on Local and State Economics, Development and Opportunities

Lakeland, FL (PRUnderground) August 17th, 2018

The I-4 Corridor’s demographic and economic growth characteristics are among the leading areas in the nation. The region’s rapid growth spurred Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Ralston Dantlzer Realty (CBCSRD) to host the 3rd annual I-4 Commercial Corridor Conference Thursday, August 9, 2018 at Florida Polytechnic University, Lakeland, FL.

“New census bureau population estimates show the Lakeland-Winter Haven Metropolitan Area is the 6th fastest-growing metro in the nation,” said Gary Ralston, broker and managing partner of CBCSRD. “We are the demographic center of Florida’s population and in the middle of the vital I-4 Corridor so our business and civic leaders need to be well-informed on economic trends in the region, across the state, and nationally to be able to lead in this tremendous growth.”

Over 250 real estate agents, investors, and business professionals attended to learn the latest news and trends associated with the I-4 Corridor, including insights and analysis from top market experts. Jerry Parrish, Ph.D., Chief Economist and Director of Research for the Florida Chamber Foundation, and Mike Grissom, Executive Vice President of Enterprise Florida, were featured keynote speakers for the event. Dr. Parrish informed atendees that Florida’s economy has grown to over $1 trillion in GDP, which would rank Florida as the 17th largest economy in the world if it were an independent country.

The conference benefited from the university setting with 10 breakout sessions taking place in classrooms that allowed for focused discussions and interactions between attendees and 33 panelist experts.

Breakout sessions were led by panels and included specialized discussions on various topics including: Entertainment, Land, Technology, Equity Capital Sources, FDOT Test Track & FDOT Update, Industrial, Commercial Lending, Publix, Power Companies & Economic Impact, and Economic Opportunities for the I-4 Corridor.

Conference speakers:

Entertainment Panel

R. Todd Dantzler, CCIM (Moderator), Broker & Managing Partner, Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Ralston Dantzler Realty; Kris Keprios, Senior Tourism Sales and Marketing Manager, Central Florida Visitors & Convention Bureau; Ron Myers, Director of Florida Operations, Detroit Tigers, Inc.; Gillian Smith, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, LEGOLAND® Florida Resort

Land Panel

Daryl M. Carter, President, Maury L. Carter & Associates, Inc.; Bill Eshenbaugh, ALC, CCIM, Founder & Broker, Eshenbaugh Land Company; David Hitchcock, ALC, CCIM (Moderator), Associate Broker, Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Real Estate; Dean P. Saunders, ALC, CCIM, Founder & Broker, Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Real Estate

Technology Panel

Rahul Razdan, Ph.D., Florida Polytechnic University; Tim Shedd, Ph.D., Director of Graduate Programs / Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Florida Polytechnic University

Equity Capital Sources

Thomas S. Ablum, Ablum Brown & Company; Ronn Medlock, Private Equity Finance; Roman Petra, Esq., CCIM, CRE (Moderator), Attorney, Nelson Mullins Broad and Cassel

FDOT Test Track & FDOT Update

Nicole Mills, P.E., Intermodal Systems Development Administrator, Florida Department of Transportation. District One; Paul Satchfield, Program Management Administrator, Florida Department of Transportation / Turnpike Enterprise; Nicole Travis (Moderator), Director, Community & Economic Development, City of Lakeland

Industrial Panel

Brendon Dedekind, CCIM, Vice President, ProLogis; David Hungerford (Moderator), Director of Research and Sales Associate, Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Ralston Dantzler Realty; Jeff Lucas, Central Florida Development; J. Greg Ruthven, CCIM, President, The Ruthvens

Commercial Lending

Eric T. Ammon, CCIM (Moderator), Associate Broker, Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Ralston Dantzler Realty; G. Patrick Fagan, First Vice President of Commercial Lending, Citizens Bank & Trust; Carlos A. Fuentes, CCIM, CIPS, TRC, Commercial Realtor, Suncoast Credit Union; David J. Houston, SVP/Commercial Banking, Bank of Central Florida

The Publix Story

Timothy F. Campbell, Esq. (Moderator), Partner, Clark, Campbell, Lancaster & Munson, P.A.; Brad Crenshaw, CCIM, Real Estate Manager, Publix Super Markets, Inc.

Power Companies and Economic Impact

Marc Hoenstine, Director, Economic Development, Duke Energy; Sean Malott (Moderator), President/CEO, Central Florida Development Council of Polk County; Nick Plott, Regional Manager, Local Government, TECO Peoples Gas; Crystal Stiles, Director, Economic Development, FPL Energy Services, Inc.

Economic Opportunities for the I-4 Corridor

Mike Grissom, Executive Vice President, Enterprise Florida; Jerry Parrish, Ph.D., Chief Economist & Director of Research, Florida Chamber Foundation; Gary M. Ralston, CCIM, SIOR, CRE (Moderator), Broker & Managing Partner, Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Ralston Dantzler Realty

The event was sponsored by some of the leading companies in the I-4 Corridor, including Central Florida Development Council; Clark, Campbell, Lancaster & Munson, P.A.; Visit Central Florida; Peterson & Myers, P.A.; Lakeland Chamber of Commerce; Citizens Bank & Trust; The Ruthvens; Bank of Central Florida; Prologis; Lakeland Realtors; Duke Energy; Sihle Insurance Group; Suncoast Credit Union; Winter Haven Economic Development Council; Sale Insurance; Gray Robinson; and Chick-fil-A.

About Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Ralston Dantzler

Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Ralston Dantzler Realty (CBCSRD) is located in Lakeland, Florida and is Florida’s I-4 corridor’s premier commercial real estate firm. We offer unique positioning of properties utilizing our intimate knowledge of local markets, a recognized national brand, and a global reach through our Coldwell Banker Commercial offices worldwide. CBC worldwide achieved $5 billion in investment sales and leasing transactions in 2016.

CBCSRD was founded by three highly-recognized CCIM-designated Florida brokers. The company brings together experts on all aspects of real estate. We provide services to land and commercial clients through both CBCSRD and our land brokerage, Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Real Estate. For more information, please visit SRDcommercial.com