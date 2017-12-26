Coindome Breaks New Ground With Launch of First Bitcoin Gift Card Available in Stores

The interest in Bitcoin is higher than ever. Coindome makes getting or giving Bitcoins easy with their new Bitcoin gift card.

Albuquerque, New Mexico (PRUnderground) December 26th, 2017

Experts agree, Bitcoin and cryptocurrency in general, are here to stay, with more people buying and using them than ever. One hurdle that has prevented some from exploring the digital currency is the newness of using a Bitcoin exchange or other online method to purchase coins. Stepping up to help solve that problem is the new company Coindome. In exciting news Coindome recently announced the launch of the Coindome Bitcoin Gift Card, which is available at a growing number of retailers both in America and internationally.

“We are providing an anonymous, fast, simple, and easy way to purchase Bitcoins,” commented a spokesperson from Coindome. “We saw a huge want and need for Bitcoin Gift Cards and we are happy to professionally and enthusiastically meet that need.”

According to the company, the Coindome Bitcoin Card is simple to use. After being purchased at a retailer, it can be redeemed on any device. The new owner of the card just scratches the card to reveal their Public Key, then enters the card’s serial number and is taken to a page that confirms how much Bitcoin the card will have upon activation. A click completes the process.

The Coindome Bitcoin Card is what the cryptocurrency and tech world refers to as a “paper wallet”, meaning it is absolutely safe from hacking as long as the Private Key is kept safe and secure from anyone copying and using, unlike online wallets connected to Bitcoin exchanges that have been hacked in many famous cases in the past.

Coindome’s plans for the future include a continued expansion of real-world retail spaces where it will be available along with online sales of the Bitcoin Gift Card. All this is sure to make using Bitcoin even more attractive to less tech-savvy consumers.

To learn more and see a list of locations where the Bitcoin Gift Card is available be sure to visit https://www.coindome.com.

About Coindome

Coindome is the industry’s number one source for Bitcoin vouchers and POS.

Utilizing the most advanced technologies to ensure speed, reliability, and security in every transaction, we implement the highest standards when it comes to protecting your assets. Our clients’ security and privacy are our up-most priority. We maintain 24 hour checks manually by certified analysts that ensure all coins are accounted for and spot check transaction validity. So you know your coins are safe when under the dome.