Cogent Language Approved as Registered Education Provider by Project Management Institute

Tokyo, Japan (PRUnderground) August 13th, 2018

Cogent Language today announces that the Project Management Institute (PMI), the world’s largest project management member association, has named it as a Registered Education Provider (R.E.P.) effective August 1, 2018. R.E.P.s are organizations that have been approved by PMI to help project managers achieve and maintain the Project Management Professional (PMP)®, Program Management Professional (PgMP)® and other PMI professional credentials. Cogent Language has met PMI’s rigorous quality criteria for course content, instructor qualification, and instructional design.

Project managers are increasingly turning to R.E.P.s for certification training and maintenance, especially since global median salaries for the profession now exceed $81,000 (USD). Nowhere is this more true than in Japan, where enterprise collaboration requires more than working in the cloud. It depends increasingly on project management frameworks and on the English language. Cogent Language is now uniquely positioned to address this demand. As a R.E.P., it can deliver customized, PDU-bearing courses for bilingual and/or native speakers of English working in global business.

“We are honored that Cogent Language has been approved as a Registered Education Provider,” said Dan Clapper, PMP, Managing Director. “We are especially proud to be qualified under the sixth edition PMBOK® Guide. It is the first to provide systemic guidance on agile project management, the family of transformative approaches, including Scrum and Extreme Programming, that many fast companies adopt in strategic digital initiatives. Participants in approved courses, such as our PMP® Examination Prep, will be strongly informed by current PMI guidance and well prepared to tackle global projects.”

Cogent Language joins more than 1,500 R.E.P.s in more than 80 countries. These organizations include commercial training providers, academic institutions, and corporate training departments within corporations and government agencies.

About Project Management Institute (PMI)

Project Management Institute is the world’s leading not-for-profit professional membership association for the project, program and portfolio management profession. Founded in 1969, PMI delivers value for more than 2.9 million professionals working in nearly every country in the world through global advocacy, collaboration, education and research. PMI advances careers, improves organizational success and further matures the profession of project management through its globally recognized standards, certifications, resources, tools academic research, publications, professional development courses, and networking opportunities.

Visit us at www.PMI.org, www.facebook.com/PMInstitute and on Twitter @PMInstitute.

About Cogent Language

Cogent Language offers innovative learning opportunities in collaboration, project management, and leadership. In Tokyo for more than a decade, it has served top-of-the-line firms in finance, IT, engineering, publishing, pharmaceutical, and online retail. For each participant, it develops learning paths that are personal, cooperative, fast-paced, constructive, and cumulative. Cogent Language also offers consulting services in project-based learning (PBL) to international schools and universities.