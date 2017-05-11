Coeliac Awareness and the Gluten Free Revolution at the Corn Exchange, Manchester

Coeliac Awareness and the Gluten Free Revolution. The Corn Exchange in Manchester some of the best gluten free restaurants in Manchester.

Manchester, United Kingdom (PRUnderground) May 11th, 2017

It’s a term we are becoming used to in our daily life, whether it be specialist aisles in the supermarket or specially designed dishes on our menus. For those of us who are ‘gluten intolerant’ it’s becoming easier to purchase gluten free foods and order gluten free meals.

Coeliac disease has been around for a long time, with around 1 in 100 people suffering from the condition in the UK alone, as a lifelong autoimmune disease it requires careful monitoring and a special, or ‘gluten free’ diet. If you suspect you’re suffering from coeliac disease there are a variety of sources of help available to you, visit coeliac.org.uk for more information.

If eating out was once a problem, it is now becoming a thing of the past, with most restaurant’s now offering ‘gluten free’ alternatives on their menus. The Corn Exchange in Manchester has some of the best options if you’re looking for gluten free restaurants in Manchester. Their wide variety of restaurants offer something for everyone including gluten free pizzas, magnificent Thai dishes, Indian street food and delicious Brasilian BBQ!

With this week being Coeliac Awareness Week, the aims of coeliac awareness week are simple:

More gluten free options in restaurants, cafés and take-away, including Asian, Thai, Italian and other international foods

A wider range of ‘reasonably priced’ gluten free alternatives in local supermarkets

Gluten free food in schools and hospitals

The Corn Exchange’s restaurant’s pride themselves on their gluten free menu’s. Most of their restaurants have gluten free, vegetarian and indeed vegan alternatives, with some having predominantly gluten free dishes available.

For more information about the Corn Exchanges restaurants and upcoming events in Manchester visit their website at www.cornexchangemanchester.co.uk or contact them directly on 0161 834 8961.

