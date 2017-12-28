CodeScience First US PDO Named to Salesforce’s Gold Consulting Status

CodeScience’s strong partnership with Salesforce has enabled success for both parties, facilitating growth while assisting new and current Salesforce ISVs (individual sof

Chattanooga, TN (PRUnderground) December 28th, 2017

CodeScience has been named a Gold consulting partner by Salesforce, the first US-based Product Development Organization (PDO) to earn that status.

In achieving the milestone, effective December 1, CodeScience CEO Brian Walsh credited the power of the Salesforce AppExchange as a business differentiator – and his team’s hard work. “We pride ourselves on helping SaaS companies develop apps that meet a market need and helping them maximize revenue on the Salesforce ecosystem,” said Walsh. “To attain Gold status, we focused on metrics like number of certified consultants, specialties, CSAT, and customer success stories. I’m thrilled that the hard work of our team and our commitment to customer delight has been recognized.”

CodeScience’s strong partnership with Salesforce has enabled success for both parties, facilitating growth while assisting new and current Salesforce ISVs (individual software vendors) on AppExchange product builds.

CodeScience specializes in platform and AppExchange development for ISVs. In 2017, CodeScience also achieved PDO Master status, the first PDO to qualify. With an average customer satisfaction score of 9.87 of 10, organizations of all sizes trust CodeScience to build on the ecosystem in a way that delivers outcomes and avoids pitfalls. Past and current clients include MailChimp, nCino (winner of Salesforce’s first annual Appy award in 2017 for customer experience and industry innovation on the AppExchange), Optum Analytics and more than 100 other organizations.

Click here to access CodeScience’s Gold partner listing.

About the Partner Program

The Salesforce Partner Program offers resources, training, and tools, enabling partners to develop expertise around specific business functions, product areas, and industries so they can best serve customers, differentiate practices, and grow a profitable business. Consulting partner tiers in the program are based on a Partnership Value Score (PVS). The PVS measures a partner’s contribution against Salesforce-set targets across three main categories: Annual Contract Value (ACV), Expertise and Customer Success.

About CodeScience

CodeScience, one of the original certified Salesforce Product Development Organizations (PDO) and the first PDO Master, helps power the AppExchange ecosystem. Founded in 2008, CodeScience builds and brings commercial products to market on the Salesforce platform. The expert team, headquartered in Chattanooga, TN and San Francisco, CA, enabled the launch of hundreds of products for companies ranging from up-and-coming startups to the Fortune 10. Visit codescience.com or contact us to learn more.