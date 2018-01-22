‘Code Blue: An Oath to the Badge and Gun’ by Jamell Crouthers Available Now

New book offers an inside look at the reality of corruption within police departments

New York City, NY (PRUnderground) January 22nd, 2018

Poet and author Jamell Crouthers has recently debuted his latest book, ‘Code Blue: An Oath to the Badge and Gun’.

Crouthers offers an inside perspective of police corruption in the new book, which chronicles the journey of one police officer who’s faced with either reporting the unethical conduct within his department or going along with a cover up.

According to a review by Sefina Hawke for Readers’ Favorite, “I never realized how the officers could feel if they were being pressured to be corrupt or the amount of peer pressure involved. The style of writing was well chosen as it kept each case focused on the important factors…I walked away feeling emotionally drained and with a new understanding of the ways in which corruption can take hold.”

Crouthers began writing poetry as a young teenager, and in his late 20s and early 30s, he realized that he could use his writing to impact those around him. “I wrote this book because of all that is going on in the world between police officers and citizens,” said Crouthers. “It was time to shine some light on the social issues with police brutality but from a police officer’s perspective.”

At a time when police brutality and racism make headlines every day, ‘Code Blue: An Oath to the Badge and Gun’ offers a fresh look at the decisions officers face every day.

Crouthers is the author of other thought provoking titles such as ‘The Struggles and Growth of a Man’, ‘America Under Mind Control’, and ‘The World We Live In: A Poetry Book on Societal Issues’.

‘Code Blue’ is now available on Amazon.com. More information can be found at http://www.aquarianmind.info/.

About Jamell Crouthers

Author and poet Jamell Crouthers, also known as Aquarianmind, writes thought-provoking titles based on societal issues, such as ‘The Struggles and Growth of a Man”, “America Under Mind Control”, and “Code Blue: An Oath to the Badge and Gun”.