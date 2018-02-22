Coalition for Community Solar Access and Solar Power Events Announce Community Solar Power Summit, July 19-20, 2018 in Minneapolis, MN

Summit will bring together thought leaders and solution providers from across the community solar industry

Alexandria, VA (PRUnderground) February 22nd, 2018

Community solar is one of the fastest growing sectors in the clean energy economy. With over 700 megawatts installed to date — over 350 of which was installed in 2017 alone — the community solar market is projected to continue growing exponentially over the next decade. Join market leaders from across the country in community solar’s preeminent event of the year in Minneapolis, July 19-20, 2018.

“The focus of the event, in partnership with CCSA, will allow delegates to engage in the national issues surrounding trends and policy in the rapidly growing community solar industry in the U.S. as well as with a specific emphasis on Midwest regional issues.,” Stephen Miner, President & CEO, Solar Energy Trade Shows.

The Community Solar Power Summit will bring together leading community solar businesses, utilities, non-profits, and policymakers for an exclusive two-day event — featuring in-depth conversations with national community solar thought leaders from Coalition for Community Solar Access (CCSA), the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA), sessions on current trends and policies, and targeted matchmaking and networking opportunities.

“We’re excited to partner with SEIA and SEPA to host the national Community Solar Summit in Minneapolis, one of the nation’s fastest growing community solar markets,” said CCSA’s Executive Director, Jeff Cramer. “Community solar markets are opening and expanding nationwide, and the Summit will offer leaders from across this growing sector the opportunity to learn, network, and collaborate with each other on the most pressing topics facing community solar.”

Minnesota is the national leader in installed community solar capacity, expected to top 400 MW through 2018. Community Solar Power Summit will be held at the Raddison Blu in downtown Minneapolis, and will also feature receptions at some of the Twin Cities most exciting breweries, restaurants, and bars.

Registration and more information including featured speakers, panels, networking opportunities, and exhibition opportunities will be available in April 2018 at events.solar/communitysolar.

About Solar Power Events

Solar Power Events is presented by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA). The flagship event, Solar Power International, is North America’s largest solar trade show. Solar Power Events strives to keep the industry moving forward by offering cutting-edge regional and national events centered on the trends, technology, and research that power the industry.

About CCSA

The Coalition for Community Solar Access (CCSA) is a national Coalition of businesses and non-profits working to expand customer choice and access to solar to all American households and businesses through community solar. Community solar refers to local solar facilities shared by multiple community subscribers who receive credits on their electricity bills for their share of the power produced. Community solar provides homeowners, renters, and businesses equal access to the economic and environmental benefits of solar energy generation regardless of the physical attributes or ownership of their home or business. Community solar expands access to solar for all, including low-to-moderate income customers, all while building a stronger, distributed, and more resilient electric grid. For more information, visit our website at www.communitysolaraccess.org.

About SEIA

Celebrating its 43rd anniversary in 2017, the Solar Energy Industries Association® is the national trade association of the U.S. solar energy industry, which now employs more than 260,000 Americans. Through advocacy and education, SEIA® is building a strong solar industry to power America. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies to build jobs and diversity, champion the use of cost-competitive solar in America, remove market barriers and educate the public on the benefits of solar energy.

For more information, visit www.seia.org.

About SEPA

The Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to working with electric power stakeholders through the most pressing issues affecting the growth and utilization of smart energy. We are a trusted platform for education, research, standards, and collaboration to help utilities, customers, and other players deploy and integrate solar, storage, demand response and other distributed energy resources. Through educational activities, working groups, peer-to-peer opportunities and advisory services, SEPA engages interested parties in facilitating necessary information exchange and knowledge transfer to offer the highest amount of value for our membership and partner organizations.

For more information, visit www.sepapower.org.

