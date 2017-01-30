Coal Fire Pizza Announces Two Upcoming Restaurant Openings in Northern Virginia

The Coal Fire Group is proud to announce their continued success and expansion into new markets. The Maryland-born artisan pizza specialists are opening two new locations in the upcoming weeks- in Sterling and Dulles, Virginia.

With the idea to perfect America’s favorite food, the Coal Fire concept was established in 2009 by CEO Dennis Sharoky, his sons Justin and Eric, and restaurant operations guru Brian Kannee. The family-run business is committed to the freshness of their ingredients and attention to detail during the preparation and cooking process; thus, evolved their slogan, “charred to perfection”. Their homemade dough is aged and brought to the proper temperature, then hand tossed to create the perfect bake. With three original sauces to choose from and daily handmade sliced mozzarella, the quality ingredients are taste-tested regularly to ensure the greatest experience for all pizza lovers. Coal Fire’s Pizzaiolos bring everything together with a 900-degree coal fire oven, resulting in a melding of flavors on a delicious thin crust. Their distinct recipes and practices have created a pizza brand and identity for all to enjoy.

Coal Fire is a full-service casual restaurant, with the idea of not only providing a delicious meal, but a comprehensive dining experience. Along with their friendly staff and inviting ambiance, Coal Fire is a wonderful option for a family dinner, lunch with a friend, work happy hours and anything in between. The coal fire oven is in plain view at each restaurant, so guests can see the attention to detail given to every pizza from start to finish. Sandwiches, pastas and salads are other delicious options for guests, with a takeout option for those on the go.

Pizza lovers can currently enjoy the Coal Fire experience in Ellicott City, Gambrills, Hunt Valley, Frederick and Gaithersburg, Maryland, and Burke, Virginia. The new locations will be in the Dulles Landing Shopping Center, and Cascades Overlook in Sterling, Virginia. Both restaurants are scheduled to open in March 2017.

For more information about Coal Fire restaurants and their menu, please visit www.coalfireonline.com.

About The Coal Fire Group