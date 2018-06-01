Co-founder and CEO of Glance Technologies Shares How Crypto-currency Will Change the Restaurant Experience

Mobile-pay app, Glance Pay, is making it safer and easier to eat out and earn rewards

Vancouver, B.C. (PRUnderground) June 1st, 2018

Recent innovations in cryptocurrency are leading one of the biggest technological revolutions since the dotcom movement of the 1990’s. Companies around the world have been leveraging the power of cryptocurrency to improve operational efficiency, maintain data security and conduct business using methods that were once unfathomable.

While cryptocurrency has been transforming nearly every industry, a key one to highlight is hospitality. Glance recently attended the National Restaurant Association Show 2018 in Chicago, where we had the unique opportunity to showcase the Glance Pay app with its sophisticated anti-fraud technology.

Glance Pay is a streamlined payment system that revolutionizes how smartphone users choose where to shop, order goods and services, make payments, access digital receipts, redeem digital deals, earn great rewards and interact with merchants. Glance offers targeted in-app marketing, geo-targeted digital coupons, customer feedback, in-merchant messaging and custom rewards programs.

At restaurants, consumers can use Glance Pay to settle their tab with either credit or debit (with plans for cryptocurrency in the future), protected by our proprietary and sophisticated anti-fraud technology that allows for the total safety of individual data.

According to a 2007 study by Visa, 40 percent of all credit card theft happens at restaurants. This is a critical figure, as the average Canadian spends nearly $200 per month and the average American spends around $230 per month on outside dining. With so many monthly transactions occurring at restaurants, security is of the utmost importance.

For many people, dining out is a bonding experience with friends and family, and restaurants are the last place where people should be worried about security issues. Once we realized how common it was for customers to have their most important financial information compromised at restaurants, we made the decision to design Glance Pay first and foremost for consumer safety.

In addition to giving consumers peace of mind, Glance Pay improves the efficiency of the entire restaurant experience. Diners can redeem digital coupons, earn rewards, scan their bill, split the bill amongst the table and tip accordingly. No need to wait for the server to pay their tab with Glance Pay’s lightning-fast payment processing.

As mobile payment systems are expanding around the world, the integration of cryptocurrency is gaining momentum. Merchants are increasingly recognizing how the value and power of our Glance Pay app can help their business, as evidenced by our rapid growth in Canada and our recent expansion in the U.S.

While cryptocurrency was once regarded as a trend, it is now demonstrating its power of reinventing the world. From the untouchable security of mobile payments to the increased efficiency of service operations, cryptocurrency and the applications that power them are here to stay.

About Desmond Griffin:

Desmond Griffin, Founder of Glance Technologies Inc. and is its Chief Executive Officer. Previously, Griffin co-founded PayByPhone (formerly, Verrus Mobile Technologies) and served as its Chief Executive Officer from inception through successful exit.

About Glance Technologies

Glance Technologies owns and operates Glance Pay, a streamlined payment system that revolutionizes how smartphone users choose where to shop, order goods and services, make payments, access digital receipts, redeem digital deals, earn great rewards and interact with merchants. Glance offers targeted in-app marketing, geo-targeted digital coupons, customer feedback, in-merchant messaging and custom rewards programs. The Glance Pay mobile payment system consists of proprietary technology, which includes user apps available for free downloads in iOS (Apple) and Android formats, merchant manager apps, a large-scale technology hosting environment with sophisticated anti-fraud technology and lightning-fast payment processing. Glance has also recently purchased a blockchain solution and is working on a rewards-based cryptocurrency intended to be integrated into the Glance Pay app.

More information about Glance can be found at www.glance.tech.