CNN’s Jake Tapper to Receive the LA Press Club’s Presidents Award

(PRUnderground) March 16th, 2017

CNN’s anchor and chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper has been named the Los Angeles Press Club’s 2017 Presidents Awardee for Impact on Media. Tapper is the host of The Lead with Jake Tapper and State of the Union.

“During a divisive election, Jake Tapper was willing to take on politicians from both sides of the aisle. His effective interview style cuts to the core. He is willing to ask the tough questions, listen carefully and then follow up with precisely the right response to get to the heart of the matter,” said Press Club President Robert Kovacik, Anchor/Reporter at NBC4 Southern California.

The Presidents Award will be presented at the 59th SoCal Journalism Awards Gala on Sunday, June 25th at the Biltmore Millennium Hotel, downtown LA.

More than 500 journalists and media executives will attend this prestigious event.

In addition to honoring Tapper Australian photojournalist Daniel Berehulak will receive the Daniel Pearl Award for Courage and Integrity in Journalism.

On the same evening the Bill Rosendahl Public Service Award and the Joseph M. Quinn Award for Lifetime Achievement will also be presented.

Proceeds from the Gala are the largest source of income for the Los Angeles Press Club a 501(c) 3 that speaks for journalists across all media platforms. All contributions are tax-deductible.

For more information about this event or to sponsor, advertise or buy tickets go to www.LApressclub.org or contact Executive Director Diana Ljungaeus at 310.210.1860 or email Diana-AT-LApressclub.org.

About Los Angeles Press Club

The Los Angeles Press Club stands as an organization devoted to improving the spirit of journalism and journalists, raising the industry’s standards, strengthening its integrity and improving its reputation all for the benefit of the community at large. Serving the Southland since 1913, it is the only Southern California journalism group that speaks for all journalists working for daily and weekly newspapers, radio & TV, magazines, documentary films and online.