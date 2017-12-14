Cloud financial reporting software FYIsoft offers close management efficiency and speed.

Naples, FL (PRUnderground) December 14th, 2017

CFOs today are feeling pressure to reduce the time required for period close processes. Preparing board-ready financial statement is taking too much time, and adding unnecessary stress to financial teams that are already stretched too thin. Combine that with a lack of visibility, and fragmented data from multiple systems, and you’re left with significant bottlenecks in the closing process.

If you are finding that Excel is a slow and tedious process, and/or multiple general ledgers are a challenge, FYIsoft can bring new efficiencies in the following ways.

● FYIsoft can connect into multiple general ledgers at a time, thus saving a tremendous amount of work by the CFO, finance and/or accounting team.

● Complete your period-end close process in hours versus days or weeks by automating a more efficient workflow

● Drill down to the transaction level right from the report to ensure accurate reconciliations

FYIsoft’s financial software solutions enable simpler financial consolidation by reducing the time and resources it takes to gather and compare financial data from multiple sources. By automating critical accounting functionalities and minimizing manual processes, you can reduce errors and focus on value-added financial analysis.

For multi-national businesses, FYIsoft’s cloud accounting solutions enable quick translation of multi-company balances into the required reporting currencies. It enables currency conversion calculations that make it easier to evaluate consolidated financial statements in a single currency.

● Integrate with multiple general ledgers for a consolidated view of information.

● Utilize consolidated reports with the ability to drill down and analyze data at the transaction level.

About FYIsoft, Inc.

FYIsoft provides comprehensive cloud-based and on-premises financial reporting solutions that enable individuals throughout your organization to gain actionable insight into corporate finances through relevant, presentation-quality reports. Our easy-to-use solutions simplify even the most complex financial reporting demands by automating manual processes and enabling you to get the right information to the right people – exactly when they need it.