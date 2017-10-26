Cloud Data Hong Kong Limited: Medical Technologies In Asia

The medical industry is changing faster then before, with medical facilities incorporating artificial intelligence into daily tasks says Cloud Data Hong Kong Limited.

Hong Kong (PRUnderground) October 26th, 2017

Within Asia Cloud Data (Hong Kong) Limited has transformed the healthcare industry into a quantifiable service where every bit of patient’s information is available at the touch of a button.

Cloud Data (Hong Kong) Limited has noted that China has the highest rate of lung cancer, with over 700,000 new cases of lung cancer found in 2015.

Hospitals in China have been incorporating various new AI technologies to improve its diagnosis of their patients using CT scans and x-rays that help identify lung cancer.

The advanced AI technology learns and predicts core characteristics of lung cancer cells that help detect various features of mutation, which enable doctors to give their patient’s early prescriptions and treatments.

With cloud storage taking the lead with artificial intelligence, doctors only have to go through their clients medical reports instead of going through dozens of papers for each patients case.

Cloud Data (Hong Kong) Limited provides innovative information technology solutions for the healthcare industry serving private and public hospitals, regional medical centers, community health organizations and health institutions.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Geng Wuhan established Cloud Data (Hong Kong) Limited in May, 2013 in Hong Kong; today the company has built its reputation becoming the leading provider of ‘Secure Cloud Hosting’ for the healthcare industry serving in over 15 countries in Asia and expanding into North America by the end of 2018.

“The rapid growth of technology in the medical industry is truly remarkable, accessing data securely and remotely is what our company prides itself on the most” said Geng Wulhan, Chief Executive Officer of Cloud Data (Hong Kong) Limited.

“It’s intended to eliminate much of the highly repetitive work and empower doctors to help them deliver faster and more accurate reports,” added Yang Chang who is the Head of Research & Development at Cloud Data (Hong Kong) Limited.

About Cloud Data (Hong Kong) Limited

