Cloud Computing driven Applications and Services Market Findings revealed by Mind Commerce

Fundamental Changes Coming to Consumer, Enterprise, and Industrial Business Models and Value Chains

Moving beyond its origins as a means of reducing capital expenditures and improving operational scalability, cloud computing is fundamentally changing consumer, enterprise, and industrial operations and business models throughout the value chain.

Virtually any communications, applications, content, and commerce can and is becoming cloud-enabled, leading to servitization of products and transformed lifecycle management. This is changing the way that services are designed, planned, implemented, and operated. It is also changing the notion of who owns the service offering and who owns the customer.

Cloud computing at the edge of networks via Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) and 5G will hasten the bearer services commoditization end-game for CSPs, causing major disruption and leading to M&A between currently disparate communications and computing players. The emerging MEC service environment will facilitate a seamless access experience, dramatically lower latency, and improve capacity optimization for content, services, and applications.

However, traditional carrier operations are not currently designed to support simultaneous planning for communications/computing. This will drive the need for network integration players to step into the picture in the short-term, and longer term, will drive mergers between major cellular carriers and computing giants.

Emerging cloud-enabled industrial application will represent high growth areas for the entire ecosystem. For example, Robotics as a Service will emerge as a major robotics market segment by 2022. The Cloud Robotics market, will reach $18.2 billion by 2022 with CAGR of 29.5%. Cloud Robotics is a prime example of an application that will be highly reliant upon high capacity, low-latency communications/computing environment and thus dependent upon 5G and MEC.

Mind Commerce sees cloud computing benefitting from the continued evolution of LTE, roll-out of MEC and 5G starting in 2020 as these network improvements will enable many new and enhanced applications and services including improvements in Augmented Reality, Location-based Services, Enterprise-specific Context Aware Services, and Real-time Data as a Service. The combination of cloud and wireless improvements will also provide substantial capacity, flexibility, and functionality richness to mobile network operator Internet of Things (IoT) service offerings.

Cloud Computing by Network Structure (Centralized and Edge), Network Type (Mobile and IoT), Usage (Processing, Storage, and Analytics), and Application Type (Consumer Apps, Enterprise Automation, IIoT, and Robotics) 2017 – 2022 evaluates the global cloud computing marketplace including centralized and distributed services, platforms, and infrastructure. This also research analyzes MEC technology, architecture and building blocks, ecosystem, market drivers, applications, solutions, and deployment challenges. The report also analyzes MEC industry initiatives, leading companies, and solutions.

This research also evaluates the technologies, players, and solutions relied upon for Cloud Computing in IIoT. The report analyzes the impact of SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS upon IIoT as well as Cloud Computing software, platforms, and infrastructure in support of edge computing. The report also assesses market opportunities for Cloud Computing support of IIoT Devices and the Objects/Things that will be monitored, actuated, and controlled through IoT enabled processes.

This research also includes analysis of the ecosystem, players, technologies and solutions for Cloud Robotics. The report evaluates the current state of technologies and assesses the future outlook of integrated teleoperation, robotics, cloud systems and solutions. It provides global and regional forecasts for Cloud Robotics apps, services, and components from 2017 to 2022.

Forecasts include the market outlook for Cloud Services support of Cloud Robotics including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Robotics as a Service (RaaS). Forecasting for Cloud Robotics by deployment model is also included covering Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, and Community Cloud.

