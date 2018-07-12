Cloud Accounting Solution, FYIsoft Now Offers Robust Financial Analytics Capabilities

Cloud accounting software, FYIsoft now offers a financial analytics component to their industry leader financial reporting software.

Cloud accounting solution FYIsoft now offers financial analytics capabilities. FYIAnalytics complements FYIsoft’s core financial reporting solution and provides CFOs with powerful analytics capabilities. Users can now visualize data through interactive dashboards, closely monitor trends, and easily run “what if” scenarios – all in just the click of a button.

FYIAnalytics allows finance professionals to quickly glean critical insights from financial reports to truly drive business forward.

Some of the key benefits of FYIAnalytics include:

Easy on-demand analysis of data that always ties back to financial statements

Customizable data visualization tools including dashboards focused on the KPIs and trends most important to finance executives

Flexibility to easily slice and dice data any way you need to, including by product line, location, or timeframe

Dynamic charts and graphs that are easily manipulated

Interactive financial presentations with the ability to run instant “what if” scenarios

Excel-based analytics remain a viable option for small businesses…but if you’re at the helm of an enterprise, you likely understand that Excel was never designed to handle the complex needs of today’s CFO. FYIAnalytics is an affordable complement to FYIsoft’s cloud financial reporting software, designed to elevate the CFO’s ability to quickly gain extraordinary insights and proactively communicate. Enjoy accuracy, ease, relevance, and speed.

FYIAnalytics will have your finance team ready for anything. You’ll have the tools you need to proactively communicate strategic business insights and be ready with the financial intelligence needed to answer any question that comes your way.

About FYIsoft

FYIsoft (formerly Renovo Corporation) was founded in 2012 to provide innovative financial reporting solutions that enable companies to gain accurate insight into their corporate finances.

FYIsoft’s solutions are browser-based and can be deployed in the cloud. FYIsoft’s goals are to simplify the most complex financial environments by enabling on-demand reporting, easy integration with virtually all general ledger systems, and multi-company consolidations with different currencies, account numbers, and calendars. FYIsoft is headquartered in Naples, Florida, with customers and partners around the globe. For more information please visit https://www.fyisoft.com.

