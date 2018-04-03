Cloud Accounting Company FYIsoft Offers Sage Financial Reporting

Cloud accounting company FYIsoft now offers Sage financial reporting.

Naples, FL (PRUnderground) April 2nd, 2018

If you are currently using an on-premise version of Sage, chances are your financial reporting capabilities fall short of what your growing organization needs. Cloud accounting company FYIsoft now offers Sage financial reporting to fill in the gap, and with FYIsoft, you can boost your Sage financial reporting capabilities with ease.

FYIsoft’s integration with Sage brings your organization all the benefits of a leading cloud financial reporting system without replacing your ERP. What’s more, your organization can reap all the benefits of cloud financial reporting, including (but not limited to):

FYIsoft customers cut up to 10+ days off their period close processes – time they can now spend on more value-added activities. Easier report generation: FYIsoft’s component-based cloud architecture simplifies consolidations, even for complex multi-company entities.

FYIsoft’s component-based cloud architecture simplifies consolidations, even for complex multi-company entities. Efficient report distribution: Secure, web-based distribution process ensures you get the right data to the right people, whenever they need it.

Secure, web-based distribution process ensures you get the right data to the right people, whenever they need it. Mobile access: Access to financial reports 24/7, through any device, ensures you’re always ready with accurate, reliable data.

Access to financial reports 24/7, through any device, ensures you’re always ready with accurate, reliable data. Data integrity: With FYIsoft’s cloud reports, users can drill down and analyze their own expenses – without the ability to change the data.

With FYIsoft’s cloud reports, users can drill down and analyze their own expenses – without the ability to change the data. ROI within weeks: A low total cost of ownership, combined with increases in productivity, will deliver ROI in as little as eight weeks.

Many Sage users continue to struggle with their non-unsupported FRx report writer, but fortunately, FYIsoft offers a fully functional FRx report replacement solution. It’s easy and intuitive—and it’s similar to FRx—so Sage users can pick it up with ease.

Check out an FYIsoft case study or submit this form to take advantage of the FYIsoft Sage integration today. FYIsoft makes it easy to dramatically improve financial reporting capabilities.

About FYIsoft, Inc.

FYIsoft provides comprehensive cloud-based and on-premises financial reporting solutions that enable individuals throughout your organization to gain actionable insight into corporate finances through relevant, presentation-quality reports. Our easy-to-use solutions simplify even the most complex financial reporting demands by automating manual processes and enabling you to get the right information to the right people – exactly when they need it.