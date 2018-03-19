Claire Marie Clements Announces Release of Heart Racing Book “Cirque du Phantastique”

What kind of intrigues and romance goes on behind the scenes of a top circus? The new novel “Cirque du Phantastique” draws the reader into to answer this question.

Adelaide, Australia (PRUnderground) March 19th, 2018

The circus holds so much fascination for so many people, both young and old, presenting an astonishing image to the eye, but often pointing to something deeper and mysterious going on with all the fantastic characters behind the scenes. Author Claire Marie Clements uses this backdrop to set the stage for her hypnotic new book, “Cirque du Phantastique”, that tells the fictional tale of a circus tour laced with peril, adventure, hardship, and romance – taking the old declaration “the show must go on” to a whole new level. The book was recently released on The Light Network press and is available on Amazon.com.

“I’ve always been fascinated by the fantastic aspects of the circus and its performers,” commented Clements. “My new book allows me to tell a suspenseful, multi-layered tale, with the circus as its background, and I think readers are going to enjoy reading it as much as I did writing it.”

“Cirque du Phantastique” seductively draws the reader into the world inside and outside a seemingly cursed annual tour of a circus baring the title’s name. Along the way they are forced to face the harshest of climates, the personal conflict led by the circus’s authoritarian Ringmaster, outsiders who see the performers as freaks and untouchables, and a sinister threat that eventually threatens not just their lives, but also the lives of all those surrounding them.

Early reviews of the new novel have been extremely positive.

Emily S., from New Hampshire, recently said in a five-star review, “I was absolutely enamored with ‘ Cirque du Phantastique’. Author Claire Marie Clements painted such a vibrant picture of the life of the performers, and then the dangers they faced, I couldn’t put it down. I hope she considers a sequel.”

For more information be sure to visit http://amzn.to/2p8oOZb.

About The Light Network

The Light Network is an exciting and innovative new publishing company aimed at empowering people and spreading light. Learn more at http://thelightnetwork.com.