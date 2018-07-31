Citadel Country Spirit USA Comes to Chester County’s Brandywine Valley August 24-26

Alabama, Toby Keith and Brad Paisley Headline; Three-Day Country Music Festival Features 20 Artists on Two Stages

Chester County, PA (PRUnderground) July 31st, 2018

Citadel Country Spirit USA, a new, three-day country music festival featuring 20 artists on two stages, is August 24-26 in Chester County’s Brandywine Valley at Ludwig’s Corner Horse Show Grounds, 5 Nantmeal Road, Glenmoore, Pennsylvania.

Alabama, Toby Keith and Brad Paisley headline the first-ever festival with top country artists, such as Dustin Lynch, Trace Adkins, Jake Owen, Brett Young, Tyler Farr, Cassadee Pope and Michael Ray also performing on the Jeff D’Ambrosio Auto Group main stage.

Three winners of the Citadel Rising Star Local Band Contest will perform between main stage acts on the Citadel Rising Star Stage. Voting for fans’ favorites has closed. Winners will be announced soon.

Citadel Country Spirit USA comes to Chester County from the producer of Country Summer, Northern California’s biggest country music festival that celebrated its fifth annual event June 15-17.

“It’s very exciting to expand our portfolio to the East Coast,” Alan Jacoby, Impact Entertainment’s executive producer, said. “For the inaugural Citadel Country Spirit USA, we’re proud to present a phenomenal lineup of country music’s biggest names and most popular up-and-comers. Our goal is to create the Mid-Atlantic region’s foremost annual country music festival.”

While great music is the main attraction, concert-goers will be treated to a spectacular festival experience, a country music celebration with like-minded country music fans, an array of interactive activities, a wide selection of food vendors and restaurants – and libations to please every palate, from Sierra Nevada for beer drinkers to wine and spirits at the Barefoot Wine Garden and Cuervo Cantina.

Hosted by the Chester County Conference and Visitors Bureau (CVB), thousands of fans are expected to attend.

A local ticket office is now open at the Brandywine Valley Tourism Information Center, 300 Greenwood Road, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. Purchase online tickets at www.countryspiritusa.com. To charge by phone call 1-800-514-3849. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

Single-day tickets are priced from $89. Three-Day Passes are priced from $249.

To store belongings in a convenient location and keep cell phones charged, reservations are now being accepted for on-site locker rentals. Single and multi-day rentals are available and expected to sell out quickly. Visit the Citadel Country Spirit USA website to make a reservation.

In addition to Citadel and the Chester County CVB, sponsors include Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Jose Cuervo Brewing Co., Barefoot Wine, Jeff D’Ambrosio Auto Group, The Marines, Legacy Entertainment, Stoltzfus RV’s and Marine, Main Line Animal Rescue, Etix and Ludwig’s Corner Horse Show.

About Citadel Country Spirit USA

