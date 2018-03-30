Citadel Country Spirit USA, August 24-26, Announces Lineup Additions to Country Music Festival

Dustin Lynch, Trace Adkins and Jake Owen Join Headliners Alabama, Toby Keith and Brad Paisley; Single-Day Tickets On Sale Now

Chester County, PA (PRUnderground) March 30th, 2018

Citadel Country Spirit USA today announced more top artists performing at the country music festival being headlined by Alabama on August 24, Toby Keith on August 25 and Brad Paisley on August 26.

Dustin Lynch, with a reputation for his red hot live performances, will perform on August 24. Trace Adkins, the trademark baritone who has powered numerous chart-toppers, will perform on August 25. Jake Owen, an Academy of Country Music award-winner with six No. 1 singles to his credit, performs on August 26.

With a string of hits stretching back to 2012 and a fan base that’s growing exponentially, Lynch is one of the most popular acts in today’s modern country music. His first two albums debuted at No. 1 and No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.

His third album, Current Mood, arrived as an adventurous, attention-grabbing country music album of 2017, showing a bold, next-generation superstar coming into his own. Lynch has cranked up massive crowds and is well-known for his charismatic, dynamic performances on the road.

Adkins is a three-time Grammy-nominated member of the Grand Ole Opry, TV personality, actor, author and spokesman for the Wounded Warrior Project and the American Red Cross, for whom he raised more than $1.5 million as winner of NBC’s All-Star Celebrity Apprentice.

This Nashville icon, with more than 11 million albums sold, has won three Academy of Country Music Awards, including the 2009 Single of the Year Award for “You’re Gonna Miss This” and Vocal Event of the Year with Blake Shelton for “Hillbilly Bone” in 2010.

Jake Owen has a sweet spot for all-American nostalgia. He’s adept at summoning the spirit of a sunny day, good friends and maybe a cold drink in his music. Reunited with Joey Moi, the producer of his star-making album Barefoot Blue Jean Night, he is currently recording the country music soundtrack of summers past and those still to come.

Among his No. 1 singles are the double-platinum anthem “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” and platinum-certified “Beachin’,” just a couple of his songs sure to delight Citadel Country Spirit USA concert-goers this summer..

The first-ever Citadel Country Spirit USA, being held in Chester County’s Brandywine Valley at Ludwig’s Corner Horse Show Grounds, will feature more than 20 country music artists on two stages. The remainder of the lineup will be announced at a later date.

While great music is the main attraction, concert-goers will be treated to a spectacular festival experience, a country music celebration with an array of activities, food and libations to please every palate – from Sierra Nevada for beer drinkers to wine and spirits at the Barefoot Wine Garden and Jose Cuervo Saloon.

The country music spectacular comes to Chester County from the producer of Country Summer, Northern California’s biggest country music festival celebrating its fifth annual event in June. Hosted by the Chester County Conference and Visitors Bureau (CVB), thousands of fans from across the nation are projected to attend. The venue has a capacity of 15,000 daily.

Single-day tickets, priced from $79, and Three-Day Early Bird Passes, starting from $219, are on sale now at www.countryspiritusa.com. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

In addition to Citadel and the Chester County CVB, sponsors to date include: Barefoot, the most awarded wine brand in U.S. competitions; Proximo Spirits, Inc., best known for importing and distributing Jose Cuervo; Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., one of America’s premier craft breweries; and Etix, an international ticket service provider.

About Citadel Country Spirit USA

The producers of Country Summer, Northern California’s biggest country music festival, proudly present Citadel Country Spirit USA, an inaugural, three-day country music spectacular created to be the foremost annual country music festival in the Mid-Atlantic region. While country music artists are the main attraction, great festivals are more than great music. Located at the prestigious Ludwig’s Corner Horse Show Grounds in beautiful Chester County, Pennsylvania, Citadel Country Spirit USA will be a destination country celebration with an array of activities, food and libations to please every palate — from Sierra Nevada for beer drinkers to wine and spirits at the Barefoot Wine Garden and Jose Cuervo Saloon.

