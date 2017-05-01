CIR Announces New Report on Quantum Encryption Systems Markets

Although QKD systems for have been deployed by governments and financial institutions for at about 15 years, CIR now sees prospects for their much wider use.

Crozet, VA (PRUnderground) May 1st, 2017

Industry analyst firm CIR has announced a new report titled, “Quantum Encryption Systems Markets: A Technology and Business Opportunity Forecast – 2017 to 2026″ that is scheduled to release the week of May 15, 2017. Additional details about the report are available on the CIR website at www.cir-inc.com.

About the Report:

Quantum encryption (aka quantum key distribution, QKD) is the first encryption process that is essentially unbreakable; a very strong use case in these days of ubiquitous hacking. Also driving the market for quantum encryption is the fact that its addressable market is expanding from specialized projects sponsored by governments and giant financial institutions to large data centers, of which there are a large and growing number.

Although systems for have been deployed by governments and financial institutions for at about 15 years, CIR now sees prospects for their much wider use and we also note that a select group of venture capitalists are stepping up to the plate to fund new firms in this area. This report identifies the business opportunities that are emerging in this new market environment for QKD. The report includes:

Ten-year forecasts of systems shipped and the revenues that CIR expects to be generated from these forecasts. We also provide forecasts for critical optical components and modules that are used in QKD systems. These forecasts are the most granular ever presented in the QKD market and are broken out by product and technology type, application and end-user industry, geography and location of end users

A determination of which QKD applications markets have the highest potential. The coverage of the report includes both “traditional” markets, such as defense, and new markets, such as telecommunications,

Strategic profiles of all the leading firms supplying QKD and related systems. In these profiles we discuss how each firm regards the current state of the QKD market and how they expect it to develop. We also examine their sources of finance and how they plan to develop their products over the next few years

An assessment of the latest R&D into QKD and how this will impact the commercial quantum encryption market and the development of QKD products. This assessment covers both work done at leading research institutes and at corporate labs. One area that we believe will be especially important commercially is the development work that enables QKD to be extended over long reaches

This report will be essential reading for product, marketing and strategy executive throughout the entire encryption sector, including QKD systems makers and providers of encryption software of all kinds. It will also be of considerable interest to investors in the QKD space.

Outline:

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Introduction

Chapter Two: Technological Evolution of Commercial Quantum Encryption Technology

Chapter Three: Markets for Quantum Encryption Technology

Chapter Four: Ten-Year Forecasts of Quantum Encryption Markets

Chapter Five: Profiles of QE Companies and Projects

HP Labs

IBM

ID Quantique

Infineon

MagiQ Technologies, Inc.

Nano-Meta Technologies

Nokia

Nucrypt

NTT

Oki Electric

Photon Spot

Post-Quantum

Quantum Opus

Qubitekk

QinetiQ

Quintessence Labs

Raytheon

SeQureNet SarL

Single Quantum

Toshiba

Universal Quantum Devices

About CIR Inc

Industry analysis and forecasting for short-reach optical communications and components