Ciel Power LLC Awarded Contract Extension of Glen Rock Home Energy Audit Program

Ciel Power LLC To Continue As The Official Home Energy Audit Provider for Glen Rock's “Energy Smart Rock Homes” Campaign

(PRUnderground) February 19th, 2017

Ciel Power LLC, a leading provider of residential energy audits and energy-efficient home retrofits today announced that it has been awarded a one-year contract extension as the official provider of home energy audits for the “Energy Smart Rock Homes” Home Energy Audit program taking place in Glen Rock, New Jersey.

Ciel will continue working directly with the Glen Rock Environmental Commission and the Borough of Glen Rock to promote and administer energy auditing services as part of the “Energy Smart Rock Homes” program. This campaign, designed to reduce the collective carbon footprint of residential dwellings, offers residents of Glen Rock, New Jersey discounts on home energy audits in an effort to encourage the installation of energy efficiency improvements.

Scott Fischer, Managing Member of Ciel Power LLC says, “We’re thrilled to receive our second contract extension as the official home energy audit provider of Glen Rock’s Energy Smart Rock Homes program. Since it’s inception in 2014, more than 170 Glen Rock homeowners have utilized the Energy Smart Rock Homes to discover how their homes are loosing or wasting energy.”

As a New Jersey Home Performance with Energy Star Participating Provider, Ciel Power LLC provides access to incentives available through New Jersey Clean Energy’s Home Performance with Energy Star Program (NJHPwES). The 2017 NJHPwES program is offering cash back incentives of up to $4,000 and up to $15,000 worth of incentive financing to New Jersey residents to help ease the financial impact of installing energy efficiency improvements.

As part of this contract, Ciel Power LLC will continue providing energy auditing services to Glen Rock residents at the discounted rate of $49. Ciel Power LLC will perform energy audits based on the guidelines set forth by the Building Performance Institute which include safety and efficiency testing of combustion appliances, depressurization of the home, evaluation of existing insulation levels, and a comprehensive report outlining specific deficiencies and prioritized list of recommended improvements based on overall return on investment.

Glen Rock residents interested in participating in the Energy Smart Rock Homes program can visit www.cielpower.com/glenrock or call 201-632-3463 for additional information.

About the Glen Rock Environmental Commission:

The Glen Rock Environmental Commission (GREC) consists of seven volunteer residents appointed by the Mayor. The role of the GREC is to inform residents about environmental matters and ways to help protect the environment, advise governing bodies on a variety of environmental issues, to help explain programs and regulations of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, and to investigate environmental problems and offer solutions.

The Glen Rock Environmental Commission has spearheaded several projects and campaigns including:

Bronze-level Certification in the Sustainable Jersey program for municipalities

A Green Film Festival featuring “Gasland”, “Tapped” and “Bag It”

About Glen Rock, New Jersey

Glen Rock is located in Bergen County, New Jersey. Glen Rock has a population of approximately 11,000 residents living in approximately four thousand households. Settled around a large boulder believed to be deposited by retreating glaciers, Glen Rock is governed under the Borough form New Jersey municipal government. The governing body consists of an elected Mayor, and Borough Council comprising six council members.

About Ciel Power LLC

Ciel Power LLC is a Building Performance Institute Accredited Contractor, a New Jersey Home Performance with Energy Star Accredited Contractor, a Better Business Bureau Accredited Contractor, and is a Licensed New Jersey Home Improvement Contractor (NJHIC#13VH06170900) with offices in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

Ciel Power provides services to customers throughout the state of New Jersey. For more information about Ciel Power LLC our products and services, visit www.cielpower.com or call 201-632-3463.