Ciel Power LLC Awarded Borough of Madison Energy Audit Contract

Ciel Power LLC Designated As The Home Energy Audit provider for the Borough of Madison $49 Home Energy Assessment Campaign

(PRUnderground) February 14th, 2017

Ciel Power LLC, a leading provider of residential energy audits and energy-efficient home retrofits today announced that it has been awarded a contract designating Ciel Power LLC as the official home energy audit provider of the Borough of Madison $49 Home Energy Assessment campaign.

Ciel Power LLC will work directly with the Borough of Madison to promote and administer energy auditing services to Madison residents as part of the campaign designed to promote energy-efficiency and sustainability resources.

Scott Fischer, a Managing Member of Ciel Power LLC says, “We’re thrilled that the Borough of Madison selected Ciel Power as its official home energy audit provider.” Scott continued, “The Borough of Madison $49 Home Energy Assessment program utilizes a ‘whole-house’ approach to identify prescriptive improvements to improve a home’s safety, comfort, and energy efficiency. Residents who participate in this program will get detailed reports delivered by experienced consultants who explain in an easy-to-understand format, savings projections, comprehensive project pricing, and detailed incentive breakdowns.”

As a New Jersey Home Performance with Energy Star Accredited Contractor, Ciel will provide Madison residents with access to financing and incentives available through New Jersey Clean Energy’s Home Performance with Energy Star Program. The 2016 NJHPwES program is currently providing cash back incentives of up to $4000 and up to $15,000 worth of incentive financing to New Jersey residents to help defray the cost of installing energy efficiency improvements.

As part of this contract, Ciel Power LLC will provide energy auditing services to Madison residents at a discounted rate. Ciel Power LLC will perform audits based on the guidelines set forth by the Building Performance Institute which include safety and efficiency testing of combustion appliances, depressurization of the home, evaluation of existing insulation levels, and a comprehensive report outlining specific deficiencies and prioritized list of recommended improvements based on overall return on investment.

About Ciel Power LLC

Ciel Power LLC is a Building Performance Institute Accredited Contractor, a New Jersey Home Performance with Energy Star Accredited Contractor, a Better Business Bureau Accredited Contractor, and is a Licensed New Jersey Home Improvement Contractor (NJHIC#13VH06170900) with offices in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

Ciel Power provides services to customers throughout the state of New Jersey. For more information about Ciel Power LLC our products and services, visit www.cielpower.com or call 201-632-3463.