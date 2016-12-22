Christmas Promo: 50% Discount on all Video Editing Orders from Viddedit.com

Viddedit.com today announces the introduction of a bumper offer on all video edits ordered between now and January 5th 2017.

Viddedit.com provides online video editing services for a full range of events like weddings, holiday, family, business and the like.

Thanks to this Christmas promo everybody gets a chance for professionally made videos.

All it takes is to log on to Viddedit.com and submit orders worth $100 or more. While checking out use coupon code “happyholidays” to get a massive 50% discount .

The conditions are exciting too. You only pay 10% of your order value upfront. The remaining balance will be due once you are satisfied with the finished product. Three free revisions are included.

The offer is limited to 20 coupons.

Please visit the company website for more information: https://www.viddedit.com/

About viddedit video editing services

Viddedit is an online video editing company employing professional video editors who turn your raw video footage into great movies.