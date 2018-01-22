Christina Kurtz-Clark Installed on Board of Asian American Real Estate Association (AREAA)

Organization Increases Business Opportunities to Serve Central Florida’s Asian American and Pacific Island (AAPI) Community

Lakeland, FL (PRUnderground) January 22nd, 2018

Christina “Christy” Kurtz-Clark, CCIM, ALC, Sales Associate at Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Ralston Dantzler Realty (CBCSRD), was recently installed as a board member for the Asian American Real Estate Association (AREAA) Central Florida chapter at the group’s Annual Gala in Orlando.

The organization’s mission is to create a powerful national voice for housing and real estate professionals and to increase business and real estate opportunities to serve the AAPI market. Kurtz-Clark is a commercial Realtor with extensive background in small business development which adds leadership value to the organization’s Central Florida chapter.

“People may not realize the value that the AAPI community brings to our community and economies,” Kurtz-Clark said. “AREAA is an exceptional organization that offers connections to serve an educated and civic-minded group of people in Central Florida who are looking to invest in local real estate and business.”

Kurtz-Clark is no stranger to service in the Central Florida area. As a former restaurant/bakery owner and membership and events coordinator for the South Lake County Florida Chamber of Commerce, she has experience working with business, government and service organizations. In addition to her work with AREAA, Kurtz-Clark is a current member of the Central Florida Commercial Association of Realtors, Realtors Land Institute, CCIM Institute, Leadership Lake County, South Lake Chamber of Commerce, South Lake Historical Society and South Lake Animal League.

Learn more about Kurtz-Clark’s career, industry leadership and community service at srdcommercial.com/christykurtzclark.

View this press release and others at srdcommercial.com

About Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Ralston Dantzler

Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Ralston Dantzler Realty (CBCSRD) is located in Lakeland, Florida and is Florida’s I-4 corridor’s premier commercial real estate firm. We offer unique positioning of properties utilizing our intimate knowledge of local markets, a recognized national brand, and a global reach through our Coldwell Banker Commercial offices worldwide. CBC worldwide achieved $5 billion in investment sales and leasing transactions in 2016.

CBCSRD was founded by three highly-recognized CCIM-designated Florida brokers. The company brings together experts on all aspects of real estate. We provide services to land and commercial clients through both CBCSRD and our land brokerage, Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Real Estate. For more information, please visit SRDcommercial.com