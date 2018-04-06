Christian Artist & U.S. Coast Guard Member Michael Gabanyic Releases EP "The Simplicity of Depravity"

Praising God and serving country are the drives behind musician/Coast Guard Member Michael Gabanyic's work with the MoralityMovement. His new release recently dropped.

It’s agreed by most experts that music and its lyrics can have a positive or a negative impact on the way many of its listeners think and feel. Also, the lifestyle of musicians, when looked at by fans, can also have a huge influence one way or another. Christian musician and the United States Coast Guard member Michael Gabanyic, of the MoralityMovement. With a focus on leading people to salvation through the message of Jesus Christ, Gabanyic recently announced the release of his new EP “The Simplicity of Depravity”, which is being backed up by an upcoming music video for “Nobody” and a single “God’s Son”, both drawn from “The Simplicity of Depravity”. The excitement from fans and the Christian music scene surrounding the release is high.

“What I do my best to express in my music is that morality is something we can all strive for,” commented the inspiring artist. “I think my new EP will have a positive impact in that area and let other young Christians know there’s a place they can be welcome, hear the message of Jesus, and enjoy uplifting music. Morality is not only a choice but a way of life to me. God blessed me with this and all of you who are apart of this. Thank you to everyone who has been supporting me and helped me to find myself through God. ”

Michelle S., from Boston, recently said, “Michael Gabanyic’s music never fails to touch my heart. I heard a little bit of his new work and I can’t wait to hear more. Fully recommended.”

About Michael Gabanyic

Michael Gabanyic is the lead Christian music artist at the MoralityMovement and an active member of the United States Coast Guard. Expect more music and music video’s from the rising artist soon.