Christian artist launches the first "Jesus Sneaker"

The team at Yahshua Kiks & Apparel is thrilled to announce the release of their latest product, the first-ever “Jesus sneaker”. The Yah 1 Genesis is a custom sneaker made with community outreach in mind.

The Yah 1 is the first edition of Yahshua Kiks, offering a quilted nylon/leather upper, canvas rubber outsole with rubber toe/side caps. On the left and right upper are Yahshua logos, and canvas and a printed 3D Yahshua cross is featured on the back.

“These are the first Jesus sneakers ever made, they’re collector items, but I also hope everyone enjoys wearing them as well,” said the team at Yahshua Kiks & Apparel.

Through the company’s outreach program, a portion of proceeds are donated to communities to help youth, build better schools, create no-cost after school programs, and create better careers for younger and older adults.

A recently released video highlights the all-new Yah 1 Genesis. More information can be found at https://www.yahkiks.com/.

About Yahshua Kiks & Apparel Yahshua Kiks & Apparel offers a dynamic collection of shoes and apparel dedicated to Jesus, and a portion of the company’s proceeds is donated to community needs.

As a believer of the almighty king, our walk of life is more than just going to church or confessing that we are believers. Here we have preachers, singers, rappers, even praise dancers, spreading the message, when it comes to Christianity It can come in all types of different expressions, but Its never been done by something as simple as a sneaker. See verbally its important, but we also must remember that physically, its important as well, its a way of life, its not just by what we say or speak in our faith, but also by what we do in our works.

You ask where did the name come from? Yahshua proposed transliteration of the original Hebrew or Aramaic name of Jesus commonly used by individuals in the Sacred Name Movement, The spelling Yahshua (יהושע) is found in Hebrew texts transliterated as Yothe He Waw Shin Ayin. The Name Yahshua is just such a compound Name. It is a combination of Yahweh’s Name in a personal name (YAH: yod-heh) and SHUA (shin-ayin), which means salvation. Here at Yahshau KiKs we love God, we love fashion, there are many believers in this world who loves God and loves fashion also. Why not create our own brand behind a name that shall reign forever.

You ask why would we design a sneaker with the name Yahshua! Haha why not? When it comes to any sneaker deal or shoe deal, it comes when one dominates something. Jordan dominated the game of basketball, Kanye dominated country singers on stage at award shows and he got a shoe! Like seriously! I mean come on man! Yahshua!! a.k.a Jesus!! dominated the world conquered death and rose in 3 Days.

I would say that\’s unbeatable, Anyway! we have some nice clothing to go with our new kicks new school, old school, high end to just a regular T-shirt. If you are a believer of the most high & love to rep the name \”JESUS\” Yahshua KiKs we are for the believers, we live for change, and we Stand on our Faith.

We are a give back brand when we say (give back) we really mean we give back! See a percentage of our earnings goes to resources that will help our youth and our inner communities, by building better schools, after school programs, free of charge for our children. We would like to create better jobs and careers for our young and older adults. Yahshua KiKs is for all people and with the help of our loyal customers, supporters, and fans, we can fight against drug use, violence, and murder in our neighborhoods. No child will be left behind, no matter what race he or she maybe. it\’s time for change and its time for unity among all people for the word says in Leviticus 19:17-18,

\”With your neighbor, lest you incur sin because of him. 18 You shall not take vengeance or bear a grudge against the sons of your own people, but you shall love your neighbor as yourself: I am the Lord\”

